ROGERSVILLE — The deadline for persons to file petitions of candidacy for the 2020 municipal elections in local towns and cities is noon, Thursday, Aug. 20, and several have already done so.
Municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, along with the national and state elections.
As of Monday, July 20, the following candidates had qualified:
BEAN STATION (a portion of which is in Hawkins County; petitions are filed in Grainger County) -- Alderman, two seats: Jeffrey L. Atkins, Johnny Brooks, and Patsy Winstead Harrell.
BULLS GAP -- Alderman (two seats): Susan Williams.
CHURCH HILL -- Mayor: Kenny W. Lunsford, Jr., and Dennis W. Deal; Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Tom Kern, James Grigsby, and Kathy Christian.
MOUNT CARMEL -- Mayor: Jennifer Lawson Williams, Pat Stilwell, John Keith Gibson, and Tina S. Carico; Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Melinda Danielle Fleishour, Jim Bare, Tresa L. Mawk, and Garrett A. White.
ROGERSVILLE CITY SCHOOL BOARD -- Seats Three and Four: Todd Biggs and Reed Matney.
SURGOINSVILLE -- Alderman-At-Large (three seats): Warren C. Bishop, Rita Thompson, and Randall L. Collier.
For information on qualifying, persons may contact Crystal Rogers, Administrator of Elections at the Hawkins Co. Election Commission, by phone at 423-272-8061, or by email at Hawkins.Commission@tn.gov.