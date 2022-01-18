Randall Alvis was honored posthumously for his service in Vietnam Thursday during a ceremony in the Hawkins County Courthouse initiated by Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger.
In October Harshbarger hosted ceremonies throughout her district, including one in Rogersville, honoring Vietnam veterans and their families for their sacrifice and distinguished service.
Not all veterans or their families were able to attend the Rogersville event, but Harshbarger is still trying to make sure everyone is honored for their service.
On Thursday Randall Alvis’s daughter, Beth Ann Alvis, and two brothers Danny and Dennis attended a ceremony at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Harsherbarger’s field representative Cody Woods presided over the ceremony which was also attended by Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Col. Mike Manning.
Randall Alvis went to Vietnam when he was 18 years old, and was also a member of the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th in Allandale which was deployed to Iraq in 2004-05.
When Alvis passed away suddenly in 2008 at the age of 59 he was still a member of the TN National Guard, having achieved the rank of E7 (Sergeant First Class).
As part of Harshbarger’s recognition program, Vietnam veterans or their families received a lapel pin and congressional commendation certificate in recognition of their service.
“Congresswoman Harshbarger wished she could be here today, as well as our district director Daryl Brady,” Woods told Beth Ann Alvis. “In honor of Mr. Alvis’s service in Vietnam and to our country we want to present this to you and make sure that you put that somewhere special.”
Woods added “This program was started as more of a recognition of service that Congresswoman Harshbarger wanted to make into more of a welcome home. I know they didn’t get that when they originally came home and they weren’t thanked for their service. But, that is one thing we’d like to do. Just a proper welcome home.”
Manning noted that Sgt. Randall Alvis is in elite company.
“People don’t realize this but less than 1 percent of this country’s population ever served in the military,” Manning said. “So you can take to heart what your dad did and his sacrifices for his country.”
Manning added, “There are approximately 4,300 veterans in this county, which is about 10 percent of the population. That’s huge when you consider less than 1 percent (nationally) ever served in the military. That speaks volumes about this county. We are very thankful.”