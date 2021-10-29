The Longs Bend Road bridge in Surgoinsville will be closed during business hours for about a week beginning Monday so that the Hawkins County Highway Department can clear debris from the pillar.
Highway Superintendent Lowell Bean told the Review that the bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the project could take up to five days.
During that time a large crane will placed on the bridge and used to dislodge debris from the pillar, and push it down the Holston River.
Debris piling up on the pillar of the Longs Bend Road Bridge is nothing new, but Bean said it’s been piling up more than usual lately.
“It keeps getting bigger and it could eventually damage the bridge, and we get several calls about this,” Bean said. “Those residents like their new bridge.”
The new bridge was completed in 2014. It replaced a narrow bridge that had stood there since 1953 that was deemed unsafe and un-repairable by the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2010.