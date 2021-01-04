Carolyn Lee Bowman, age 68, of Rogersville, passed away on December 29, 2020 in Rogersville.
Carolyn was born to Delmar and Clara Swofford on August 30, 1952. She went to school at Poplar Bluff High School in Popular Bluff, MO. She was married to Jerry W. Bowman on August 30, 1975 in Stringtown, MO. She worked and retired from Siligan Containers in Rochelle, IL for 32 years. Carolyn was an active member at Crossroads Assembly of God Church, and also in the Women’s Ministry.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Bowman; brother, Donald Swofford; sister, Cynthia Swofford.
She is survived by children, Sarah (Steve) Evans of Galena, MO, Jerry (Noreen) Bowman of Clarksville, TN, Angela (Michael) Johnson of College Station, TX, Pat Bowman of Houma, LA, and Jeri (Chad) Spencer of Morristown, TN; and brothers, David (Shelia) Swofford of Virginia Beach, VA, and Michael Swofford of Nixa, MO.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Stephen Kimery officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.