Tennessee state historian Dr. Carroll Van West will present “Tennessee 250th: Opportunities and Challenges” - a discussion focusing on the intricate details of how Tennessee developed over the last two centuries and how these narratives will help shape the next 250 years.
The free event is being held on April 11 at noon at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 South Gay Street, Knoxville.
To help guide Tennessee’s commemoration and celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, the General Assembly created the Tennessee 250th Commission.
Its chair, Dr. Carroll Van West, will share ideas and suggestions on what can happen in Tennessee over the next four years and explore the unique and significant stories and places we can share with the nation and the world.
This program is one in a series of hybrid Brown Bag programs and lectures sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with our members and the public.
You can register to attend in person or watch via zoom by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tennessee-250th-opportunities-and-challenges-tickets-264446806517
About Dr. Carroll Van West
Dr. Carroll Van West is the Tennessee State Historian. He is the director of the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University, where he is also a professor. He was the editor of the Tennessee Historical Quarterly from 1992 to 2010 and serves as the editor-in-chief of the Tennessee Encyclopedia of History and Culture. His books include Tennessee’s Historic Landscapes, Tennessee’s New Deal Landscape, and A History of Tennessee Arts.
About the East Tennessee Historical Society
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education. For nearly 200 years, the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage—recording the events, collecting the artifacts, and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.