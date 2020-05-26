ROGERSVLILLE — Nettie Morrison Hill, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City.
She was a member of Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her husband, Blane Maynard Hill; daughter, Melanie Hill Lady; son, Ricky Hill; parents, Charlie Everette and Maude Eliza Light Morrison; brothers, Ray Eldridge Morrison, Kenneth Harold Morrison and Bernie Cameron Morrison.
She is survived by her daughters, Maxine Hill Windhausen and husband, Jim, of Bowie, MD, Gwendolyn Hill Bradley and husband, Paul, Jr., of Rogersville, Sifty Frost of Dover, DE, Sherry Hill Owens and husband, Calvin, of Fredrika, DE; sons, Rendall Hill, of Kingsport, and Edward Hill and wife, Martha, of Rogersville; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Nadine Morrison Morelock, of Rogersville; cousin, Kathleen Smith; caregivers, Heidi Perry and Carolyn Glass; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Keith Williams officiating.
A private graveside service will be at Highland Cemetery with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Hill family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.