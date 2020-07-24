SNEEDVILLE — Several members of Council 8860, Knights of Columbus, from St. Henry Catholic Church, in Rogersville, spent some time helping neighbors in Sneedville, last weekend at St. James The Apostle Catholic Church.
In the approximately 35-year history of the church, it has not had a free-standing sign, members said.
“This Fraternal Year our council undertook this project of procuring a sign for the church and gathering a team of Knights to install it,” said Bill Hewitt.
These efforts culminated on July 18, 2020, when the team and sign traveled to St. James where it was installed along the roadway.