I would like to know do our Governor or County Mayor think liberties are something that the state grants the people of the state by decree, or does God grant us our liberties, and doesn’t the Constitution affirm our right to life, liberty and property? And also the Constitution of these United States of America also demands these liberties and forbids government from depriving us of these liberties?
Then why are people now willing to surrender their liberties for so-called sercurity? We shutter the doors on our churches (freedom of religion), we let them tell us how many people can gather themselves together and where (the right to peacefully assemble) and shut down businesses (the right to possess and own property).
If we surrender these rights to the governor, state legislature, state agencies, county mayors, or federal agencies, we will get tyrants that will control all your life.
I pray that the Lord will bless us and protect us through people’s fear. Patrick Henry said in the ratification convention in June 1787 ... “Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect every one who approaches that jewel. Unfortunately, nothing will preserve it but downright force: Whenever you give up that force, you are inevitably ruined.”
Where are the Statesmen like Patrick Henry today?
Stand for Liberty.
Scott Beddingfield
