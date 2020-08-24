NASHVILLE -- Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will be speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Wednesday this week.
According to the Trump campaign, President Trump’s 2020 Convention will honor the great American story, the American people that have written it, and how President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda has empowered them to succeed.
The Convention will be live-streamed on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime, and will be carried on some cable/satellite news channels.
"It is an honor to once again speak at the Republican National Convention,” said Blackburn. “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Washington liberals want to push our country over the cliff into socialism by implementing the Green New Deal, socialized medicine and stacking the Supreme Court with liberal activist judges. We can’t afford a Joe Biden presidency, and we must re-elect President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for another four years so we can protect our Christian conservative values and American way of life."