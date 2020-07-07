Food distribution and block party scheduled for Saturday morning

Second Harvest Food Bank will be doing one of their public food distributions on the morning of Saturday, July 11 through a partnership with Callahan Baptist Church and The Shepherd's Center in Rogersville.
Families feeling they need food have to fill out a request this week, which can only be obtained through The Shepherd's Center. Each family will receive a voucher and families cannot be served Saturday without the voucher.
According to Sheldon Livesay, ministry director, Second Harvest will have several large boxes containing cheeses, meats, produce, and dry food items. We will only be able to serve one voucher per vehicle, since these boxes will fill most cars.
Livesay asks that recipient families clean out their cars before coming.
A limited number of boxes are available, and the distribution is split between two time frames.
The first group is asked to come between 9-10 a.m., and the second group is asked to come between 10-11 p.m. so public streets are not blocked.
As with Christmas distribution, recipients are asked to line up from the Shepherd's Center along Washington Street towards Depot Street.
After the food distribution, families are invited to return at noon for lunch and a block party with bicycles and gift certificates, games and music.
The Block Party will take place across the street from The Shepherd's Center in the Market Place location.