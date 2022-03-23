Mount Carmel Library welcomes new resident and published author, Bonnie L. Boyles as she and her family settle in.
Bonnie has successfully initiated a writer’s group at the library who meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
She wrote “Seek and You Can Find Jesus” which speaks to women who suffer from CPTSD due to childhood abuse and trauma. She writes Christian, non-fiction and the book delves into the many ways Jesus showed up in her life.
This senior citizen now knows for certain that Jesus does use imperfect people to accomplish His goals and she could now see where He was upon reflection and shares this with her readers.
She followed that up with a book about immigration.
After prayerful consideration she was led to write on a subject she admittedly knew nothing about.
Immigration wasn’t a topic she embraced, and she fought long and hard against the idea. But it wouldn’t go away and nearly “nagged her to death”.
The topic won out.
“Confounded by Immigration: Immigration from a Biblical Perspective,” took a year and a half to research, assemble, study and write. She often had to pause and put the book down because the firsthand account of immigrants became so heart-rending.
Bonnie believes that “there is a lot of misinformation about how a Christian should respond to immigrants and the book, which begins with Jesus and ends with current outdated immigration policy, will serve to provide a clearer understanding of what it has meant to be an immigrant through the ages and what Christians should be doing to help. . . and what we shouldn’t be doing.”
Interviews with legal and illegal immigrants were compiled and at last some of their harrowing stories could be told. The chapter called “Monkey Bars,” almost stopped the book.
She said, “it was the hardest to write because it involved children.” To wrap up the book, there is information and resources for immigrants as well as the answers to the civics exam, also provided through the government’s website.
Bonnie can be reached at bboyles2020@gmail.com