Are your prayers being heard and answered? The Bible reveals that the Lord will not always listen to our prayers. “But your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear” (Isaiah 59:2). God turns a “deaf ear” to prayers from those who rebel against His commands (Deuteronomy1:43,45; Proverbs 28:9; Zechariah 7:12-13), cherish sin in their hearts (Psalm 66:18), and reject Him without fear (Proverbs 1:28-29).
Unrepentant sin is an underlying reason for unheard prayers. Regularly confess and repent of whatever sinful action, impure thought, or unloving attitude that has captivated you. The Lord already knows about it and is waiting to forgive you. He told Solomon that “if my people who are called by name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin…” (2Chronicles 7:14).
A humble prayer with a penitent heart and obedient mindset gets God’s attention. “The Lord is far from the wicked but he hears the prayer of the righteous…The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their cry…The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective” (Proverbs 15:29; Psalm 34:15; James 5:16). People are not righteous on their own, but “if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
Repentant, humble believers may still wonder, “Why doesn’t God grant my request?” Jesus’ half-brother taught, “When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures” (James 4:3). We sometimes make unwise requests and pray for something immoral, unholy, or contrary to God’s commands. Our desires remain unfulfilled if they oppose His plan for our lives.
John wrote, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God; that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us — whatever we ask — we know that we have what we asked of him” (1 John 5:14-15). The leper appealed to Jesus’ will when wanting to be healed. Jesus also prayed for His Father’s will to be done. Since we don’t know our future like the Lord does, we surrender our wills to Him and His plan, trusting that our troubles will result in something good (Mark 1:40; Matthew 26:39; Romans 8:28). When we accept God’s will for our lives, we won’t regret it, because He’s a good God.
Did you know that offensive behavior may block one’s prayers? The Lord hates unfaithfulness in marriage and a man’s violence over his wife (Malachi 2:14,16). Peter advised, “Husbands, in the same way be considerate as you live with your wives, and treat them with respect as the weaker partner and as heirs with you of the gracious gift of life, so that nothing will hinder your prayers” (1 Peter 3:7).
Furthermore, God may be listening, but remains silent because His answer is “wait.” His timing is always perfect because He knows all things. And sometimes His answer is “no” without us understanding why. Job never knew why he had to suffer so much.
When God doesn’t give you what you ask for, do you get angry or bitter? Do you play the victim role, or take control if He doesn’t answer fast enough? The Lord wants you to entrust your life in His hands. He loves you, knows everything about you, and wants what is best for you. Trust God because His ways are perfect and often are beyond our understanding (Psalm18:30; Isaiah 55:9).
Despite our sin, God knows our hearts. David’s contrite heart prayed, “I call on you, O God, for you will answer me; give ear to me and hear my prayer” (Psalm17:6). “’Because he loves me,’ says the Lord…‘he will call upon me, and I will answer him’” (Psalm 91:14-15).
If you love the Lord and try to obey Him with humble repentance, be assured that He is listening to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.