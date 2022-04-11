After enduring the extreme conditions of winter, your home’s exterior could be battered and bruised. Spring is the time to look for signs of damage and make repairs.
Some repairs you can make yourself, while others could require professional services.
Start by getting outside and walking around your house to perform a visual inspection.
Roof
With a pair of binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens, check for missing shingles, damaged or missing metal pieces or excessive wear. Consult a roofer for any needed repairs.
Masonry and Foundation
Check the foundation and masonry for deterioration, cracking and leaks, recommends E&E General Contracting. Check chimney masonry for signs of vegetation growth, water infiltration, cracked or missing bricks or stones, and have a mason make any needed repairs. You’ll likely need a specialist to make any necessary repairs to the foundation, as this kind of work is difficult and critical to your home’s structural integrity.
Siding and exterior structures
Check for holes or warping in siding. If you have a wood exterior, look for signs of termite or carpenter ant damage, such as holes, or actual insect activity. This is also the time to power wash siding, provided it’s in good shape. If a gazebo, deck or other wood structure is looking worse for wear, spring is a good time to stain or seal.
Windows and Doors
Look for holes and tears in screen doors and windows. If they need repairs (even small holes should be fixed), pick up a repair kit at your local home improvement store. Check the seals on windows and doors to be sure they are keeping out water and holding air.
Landscaping
Check concrete, asphalt or stone paths for damage. Check your water sprinkler system for broken, damaged or clogged sprinkler heads.
If you have landscapers perform seasonal maintenance on your sprinkler system, they will check for damage to the system and make any necessary repairs.
Air Conditioning
Your AC system can suffer damage during from the winter elements. You’ll want to be sure it’s in working order before the warmer summer months arrive, so you aren’t stuck without cooling.
Schedule maintenance by an HVAC specialist well in advance, as these services book up early.