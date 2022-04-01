A Rogersville man with a history of creating disturbances at local businesses was arrested Wednesday morning at Rogersville Office Supply after the business reported he was disturbing customers and refusing to leave.
When Rogersville Police Department Officer Eric Pease arrived at the store around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Marshall Shane Hopkins, 31, 605 N. Church Street, Rogersville, was allegedly laying in the parking lot.
- When Pease asked Hopkins to leave he allegedly stated he was “going (expletive) nowhere”.
When the officers told Hopkins he was under arrest, he allegedly stated he wasn’t going back to jail and took off running.
Hopkins was arrested after a brief struggle and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest by foot.
Pease reported that he asked Hopkins several times if he had anything in his pockets that could poke or stick the officer, and Hopkins said he didn’t. Upon being searched Hopkins was allegedly found in possession of an open pocket knife and a syringe in his right front pocket.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $5,250 bond pending arraignment set for April 4.
At the time of his arrest Wednesday Hopkins was on probation stemming from an arrest that occurred March 18 at the Walmart on Rt. 66 as a result of a similar incident.
Pease stated in his report that on March 18 around 8:25 a.m. he responded to a complaint that Hopkins was in the Walmart parking lot screaming loudly and looking into vehicles.
When Pease arrived at the parking lot he reportedly observed Hopkins waving a blue and red bandana and screaming.
“He stated there there are monsters in the vehicle trying to get me,” Pease reported. “Hopkins stated that he had been smoking marijuana and had taken a couple of unknown pills.”
Pease reported that as he was placing Hopkins under arrest Hopkins stated that he shouldn’t be going to jail, he should be going to outer space. On the way to jail Pease reportedly observed Hopkins attempting to eat a baggy which contained approximately 5 grams of marijuana.
On March 23 Hopkins appeared in Sessions Court on that arrest where he pleaded guilty to public intoxication, disorderly conduct and simple possession. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service, and $1,768 in fines and fees.
A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.