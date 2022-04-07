Why did you decide to run for this office?
I was appointed to be Circuit Judge by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in October of 2021, and I have served the citizens of the 3rd Judicial District in that role for the past six months. I have the necessary experience, qualifications, and temperament to serve as Circuit Judge. I am running to retain my office, and to continue to serve the citizens of Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen, and Greene Counties.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I was graduated from the University of the South (Sewanee) in 1999 with a BA in English Literature and Philosophy, and the University of Memphis School of Law in 2002 with a Juris Doctorate. Since that time I have practiced law at Phillips & Hale. My practice has included general criminal and civil litigation. I have also served as city attorney for both Rogersville and Church Hill, Tennessee. I previously served on the Rogersville City School Board.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
It is my goal to efficiently and timely adjudicate the controversies that come before me with fairness, justice, and compassion. A judge is neither an activist nor a legislator. A judge’s job is to apply the law as it is written to the facts of the case before him or her. A judge should call balls and strikes, not change the rules of the game as it is being played.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
Prior to being appointed Circuit Judge by Governor Lee, I practiced law in Circuit Court for nearly 20 years. I went through an extensive vetting process, as did the other candidates for the position, prior to my appointment. As Governor Lee said, “There is a very serious vetting process that in my view delivers the most highly qualified person for the job. Certainly, Judge Phillips is highly qualified, and the most highly qualified person for this, and is already serving incredibly in this role.”
My two decades of experience has allowed me to hit the ground running. In the last six months of serving as Circuit Judge, not one type of case has come before me that I had not personally handled as an attorney. The litigants and attorneys that appear in my court can rest assured that their judge has the experience and knowledge of the law to fairly and timely adjudicate their case.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I pledge to each of you to bring integrity, fairness, and compassion to the bench with me every day. I will work tirelessly to apply the law as it is written to the controversy before me, just as I have done for the past six months. I humbly ask for your vote.