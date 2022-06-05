Mary Frances Whitaker or as she was more commonly known, the “Crippled Queen” was a very famous and well known Hawkins County character.
She was a renowned fortune teller and one of the first psychics to earn a legitimate living predicting the future.
Her customers came from far and wide to counsel with the “Cripple Queen” She was a well respected psychic long before anyone knew the definition of that term. Many times her readings were true and sometimes she totally missed the mark.
But that didn’t stop droves of patrons from returning to her home time and time again. Mary Frances was born at John A McKinney’s Three Oaks Plantation in 1898 but she was raised in the Morgan Town community near Rogersville.
She was the daughter of former slaves. According to family tradition, Mary’s mother also had the gift of sooth saying and her grandmother had been a respected “Conjure Woman” An African American female who practiced hoo doo (magical coaxing) and used the methods of casting bones and herbal potions. As a small child Mary was afflicted with a handicap that made her limp when she walked.
That was how she acquired the nickname of “Crippled Queen” But she always hated the moniker and would never respond to it because she thought it was cruel. She didn’t want people to link her to a gypsy fortune teller. Mary’s mother told her that she had a special gift from God and that it should be used to help mankind.
She was never to use her psychic powers for destructive purposes or she would lose them. Mary Frances used her special powers to make a living but she never charged for her services. She often requested a donation and shrewdly left the amount up to her patrons. By doing this she made much more money than she could have ever charged.
Her psychic ability enabled her to build a house, own rental property and send several people through school. She was the first to admit that her patrons had been very good to her. Even during the dark days of segregation she hired white house keepers and most of her clientele were white. The Whitaker house was often crowded with customers but she didn’t see everyone who came. If she couldn’t see a prediction she wouldn’t take any money. Mary Frances chose her patrons very carefully.
Long before the days of the psychic hot line a visit to the “Crippled Queen” was a treat for some and frightening for others. Family members recall that her true gift lay in the fact that she was a home spun psychologist. Mary had a calming gentle demeanor and one naturally felt at ease in her presence. More times than not she would tell them something about their life that they never expected.
She ask one lady in the Petersburg “Girl don’t you ever check on your mamma?”
The woman replied that she hadn’t seen her mother in a month. Mary leaned back in her chair and calmly said “Well you need to stop by and see her she’s out there laying in the floor and she can’t get up. She aint had a bite to eat in three days.”
Despite the skepticism from many of her first time clients sometime Mary Frances’ psychic readings came true. One time a reporter from Kingsport came to Rogersville to do a story on her. When he finished the interview and prepared to leave her parting words to him were ”I hope you know you’ll be far away when this article comes out.”
He assured her that he was not planning any trips. Two weeks later the reporter was drafted and later shipped overseas. He was far away when the story was published just as she had predicted. Many people came to Mary Frances to enquire about their love life. One man brought in photos of different girls and asked her which one he should marry.
She picked one and a few weeks later that was who he wed. Expectant mothers often came to Mary to find out what the sex of the child was. Mary Frances would often read tea leaves and coffee grounds.
But she could often look at person and see visions or feel premonitions. Although everyone hoped for a positive reading, sometimes the news was bad. If she didn’t say anything and just handed you a piece of paper it was a sure sign bad luck was on the way. One time a skeptical young man was given a piece of paper and told not to open it until he was out of sight.
When he did he found written on it “No future” He remarked to a friend “I told you that old lady was a fake.” The next day he was killed in a car wreck. Supposedly this is a true story. Numerous people visited Mary Frances over the years from all walks of life.
These encounters produced countless stories. For many years she was the areas resident psychic. She was the “Miss Cleo” of her generation. But friends and family remember her as an extraordinary woman whose main purpose in life was to help her fellow man.
Her life always held an air of mystery and intrigue. According to the late Rodney Price when she died in 1984 employees of Colboch Price funeral home in Rogersville experienced strange unexplained occurrences during her stay there. Price remembered that during her embalming process the heavy doors of the room flew open and vibrated on their hinges.
Strange unexplained voices were also heard. Many considered this a fitting testament that even in death Mary Frances Whitaker aka the “Crippled Queen demanded center stage, and nothing less than a grand exit would ever do for her.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com