Mary R. Collins, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids.
Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Collins; parents, Frank and Martha Hicks; siblings, Raymond Hicks, Charlie Bill Hicks, Dee Hicks, Blanche Calton, Edith Goodman, Shirley White, Carolyn Forgety.
Survived by her daughter, Betty Fields (Tony); son, Rick Collins (Donna); son, Freddie Collins (Ginger); grandchildren, Billy Jarvis (Evelyn), Becky Laugherty (Charlie), Missy Haun (Riley), Brad Fields (Vanessa), Ryan Collins, Josh Collins (Brytanie), Brandon White (Jessica), Ethan Collins (Brittanee), Destiny Collins; several nieces and nephews; great-grandchildren, Cody, Emily, Stephanie, Leighann, Jessee, Ethan, Isabella, Jacob, Zackery, Makenzie, Meya, Jessa, Noah, Keiley, Braden, Brantley, Jasmine and Hazlee; great-great-granddaughter, Sophie Horner; siblings, Alma Carpenter, Margie Barrett, Janice Burger and Lorraine Wilson.
Graveside service will be held for family at 11am on Thursday, November 19 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Teck Hicks officiating. My family would like to thank everyone at Signature Nursing Home for their great care of my mother over the past 4 years.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com