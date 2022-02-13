Hello, and welcome to the Bookend. Is it a pretty day in your hometown this morning? It sure is here. And I love to see most everybody in town, except that sometimes nowadays there are more than a few people that lack good old fashioned Southern manners.
Now, according to my daughters, sometimes I lack pretty manners. My daughter Amber said that I don’t bite into a bagel, that I chomp into it. Oh lord, I didn’t even realize it. I watch a lovely woman on Instagram teach and show perfect etiquette, and it doesn’t seem to take. But y’all, the kind of manners that I am referring to today are kindnesses. This would include truly caring about the well being of someone in need. Has someone lost a loved one in death? Can we bring them a meal, or send a sympathy card? What about the elderly in our town, can we check to see if they need anything? Not just ask, but observe and then quietly, without offending their dignity help them. These are all things that my Southern mother and her mother did. I strive to follow their example with people. It doesn’t have to cost money to pick someone up something at the grocery store while we’re in there already.
And then there are common courtesies. Now, as we all know life is different than it was twenty years ago. We live in a me first world. I know that I have to pray not to respond in kind to someone rude. I am not nearly as sweet as my mother was. It is definitely a struggle to maintain courteous behavior now. But I find that when I do I feel better about myself.
In the South we are famous for our beautiful, eloquent manners. Let’s not loose the beauty of that. Until next time, have a good week and have a literary week.