Rogersville Churches Gather to Offer Thanksgiving Towards End of Epidemic.
Photo courtesy of Sheldon Livesay
Local Churches have planned a city-wide celebration to offer Thanksgiving to God on Sunday,  May 31st,  beginning at 5pm.   The event called “Better Together:  A Celebration of Hope” will be held at the Rogersville City Park, but volunteers will help space families 6’ apart as required by the state.
 
All local churches are invited to attend and attendees are asked to bring your chair.   The format will involve choirs or worship teams from several churches offering worship and thanksgiving songs as well as pastors from several churches offering words of thanksgiving and encouragement.   Organizers add this celebration service will probably last over 2 hours.   
 
Local churches have recently learned the value of broadcasting their services on Facebook or Youtube Live.   The recent National Day of Prayer Observance gained 1,800 views through media, so participating churches will offer their media outlets for this celebration event for those homebound who can’t get out of their homes.   
 
Pastor John Butler of East Rogersville  stated that many Bible Scholars feel the year 2020 is a significant year and they believe the Jewish Feast of Pentecost will also be significant which coincides with the May 31 Rogersville Celebration at the Park this year.  
 
Butler expressed the attitude of area pastors as one of joy and thankfulness, which will be reflected in the weekend activities opening the doors for them to safely begin to offer church services again.   Butler continued, that in February,  God moved in an unusual way in Rogersville through a 4 week revival at East Rogersville and we are anxious to see what He will do next.  
 
Pastor Fred Dimond,  a leader in the Monday night community prayer group, stated,   “we prayed hard that our county would not be hit by the virus as was many expected.  We feel it was minimal compared to what it could have been and we want to join together thanking God for answering our prayers.”
 
Pastors now feel they can begin planning to open their church doors again,  while using safety guidelines issued through our state.   This opportunity, according to organizers, will publicly thank God for helping county residents through this epidemic. 

Recommended for you

Tags