It’s been more than 22 years since Janice Louise Rogers suddenly passed away. Many folks may not remember her by that name because almost everyone called her Detcie.
Numerous people will remember her familiar presence in front of Big John’s Restaurant on E. Main Street in Rogersville, dressed in an evening gown or prom dress, with a boom box in tow, dancing to her music.
Oh, how she enjoyed that! After all these years it still seems strange not seeing her on Main Street, smiling, waving, talking and often gesturing to passersby. Detcie is one of Hawkins County’s most memorable characters. Everybody far and wide knew who she was.
Even though she didn’t accomplish what some people might consider great things in her life or have a formal education she was famous and successful, nonetheless. Today the mere mention of her name still brings a smile to many and yes, she was loved.
A few years ago, I wrote an article for the Review called “Everybody Called her Detcie”. While I was researching the story through her family and friends I realized how misunderstood she had been. Detcie’s story was fascinating. It can be said that like a heroine in a Tennessee Williams play Detcie often “depended on the kindness of strangers” but many times she suffered almost unbearable cruelty from her tormentors because she was different.
Well different is an understatement she was unique. Detcie was also a one-of-a-kind original who could give back as much trouble as she received if she chose to do so. After all she had to fight all her life to survive. In the late 1980’s she was interviewed on Channel 5 news about a possible Ku Klux Klan rally that was coming to Rogersville.
When asked what she thought about the situation Detcie replied, “If one of those Devils mess with me I ‘ll run over them with my car!”and she meant it to.
Characters look at life at a different slant and that was certainly true of Detcie. The Detcie article came out in 2002 in a special edition of the Rogersville Review called “A Place Called Home” The newspaper sold out the entire printing in 2 days.
Everyone who read the piece thought the Detcie story had a lot to do with the record sellout, because people were always intrigued by this mysterious and colorful lady. She was often seen by many people daily, but no one ever really knew who she was.
Detcie was frequently judged by her appearance and how she acted in public. For many people she was the brunt of jokes and was often ridiculed, laughed at, scorned and in many instances even despised by narrow minded individuals who didn’t even take the time to know her. It is sad to say that she was turned away from a couple churches in Rogersville but its true.
Detcie never pretended to be an angel and she didn’t care what people thought of her. Of course she wanted everybody to like her but if they didn’t that was alright to.
She dared to be different and that isn’t always accepted in today’s world. Friends and family say Detcie craved attention so everyday rain or shine, winter or summer she could be seen playing her music, singing, laughing and overall having a good time.
Even though some people were cruel to her she wasn’t friendless in fact Detcie had many friends. Many people were kind to her, and she often returned their kindness. Her life’s story is sometimes shrouded in mystery now at last another part of it can be told. Detcie was born Janice Louise Rogers on June 12, 1954 in the Petersburg community near Rogersville.
She was the oldest of six children born to John Henry and Lillian Brice Rogers. When she was a small girl, she attained her nickname Detcie because she liked to take a dip of snuff now and then. She attended Swift grade school but she had difficulty because she suffered from Dyslexia. She later dropped out of High School and joined the Job Corps in Virginia. Detcie always claimed she was related to Diana Ross on her mother’s side.
Indeed, Diana’s father Fred was born in Petersburg so there could have been a connection. In her younger days many say Detcie was just as beautiful as Diana was. Her relatives tried to get her to pursue the beauty pageant circuit but she never did. Her life was brimming with hope and potential back then.
When she was 19 Detcie went to California in order to establish a new life for herself. It was here that she pursued a modeling career in Los Angeles. When that didn’t work out she went to Ohio to live with her mother. She returned to Rogersville in the 1980’s. It was during this transitional period that Detcie may have made a few wrong choices. People can be unforgiving at times and it seems her choices made her an outcast.
But she was strong willed and life didn’t seem to bog her down for too long. When vandals burned her car she started walking. From time to time you could see her out on Burem road perched on a round hay bale taking a rest from her journey. Sometimes folks were kind enough to give her a ride. But she was choosy she didn’t ride with just anybody.
Many times as she made her way to town, cars splashed water on her, tomatoes, rocks, eggs and obscenities were hurled at her, but she never gave up. They even started rumors that she had died long before she did. Detcie wasn’t going to let anybody run her off.
These are facts about her that may dispel the myths. She was eccentric but she wasn’t mentally ill. In fact she was very smart but few people took the time to find it out.
When Detcie found out she could clear a crowded waiting room so she could have a seat she used the tactic often. She wasn’t homeless. She owned her home and was able to purchase a life insurance. Contrary to popular belief she was a very smart lady.
Few people knew she was a brilliant artist. Detcie’s troubled life seems to pour across page after page of the artwork she left behind. At the end of her life Detcie danced the days away but to a tune that only she could hear. After her death her mother received a card that simply said, “Those who dance are considered insane by those who can’t hear the music,” Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. That appeared to be a fitting tribute to such an intriguing and misunderstood figure.
After years of seeing her around Rogersville, it seemed that she would always be a fixture in the Town but just like that she was gone. Janice “Detcie” Rogers passed away January 21, 2000.
Even then many people couldn’t really believe she was gone. A sign on a pole at Big John’s read “Goodbye Detcie We Will Miss You” and after all these years the many people that fondly remember her still do.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com