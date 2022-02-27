This is one of those songs that I generally try to avoid, not because of bad theology, but because, in casual singing or even a superficial reading, it could mistakenly convey the idea that reciprocal action or work on our part is required to earn our salvation. And, of course, that would be wrong because there is nothing we can do to earn or buy our salvation.
The hymn, written by Frances Havergal in 1858, asks four thought-provoking and pertinent questions that should cause us to consider our commitment to Christ and we should read them as if they were being asked by Jesus, Himself.
The questions center around four action verbs – Give, Leave, Bear, and Bring. The interesting thing about these four questions is that we can find four instructive examples in Scripture as to how we should respond.
In Luke 6:38, Jesus said, “…GIVE, and it will be given to you. Good measure pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.” So how should we give? The same way God has given to us — freely, abundantly, and running over.
In John 8:11, Jesus told the women caught in adultery, “Go now and LEAVE your life of sin.” The commandment He gave her is the same one He gives to each one of us. When we were born again, we became new creations. Old things are passed away. We may not have committed the same sins that she did, but we are expected to leave our old lives of sin.
Col. 3:13 says, “BEAR with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” How should we treat people who are really annoying or even hurtful? Paul’s instructions here are not recommendations, but commands to bear with each other and forgive one another because Christ forgave us.
There is a strange passage in chapter 1 of Malachi. God says, “Oh, that one of you would shut the temple doors so that you would not light useless fires on my altar! I am not pleased with you, and I will accept no offering from your hands.” And a little further in that chapter, God asks a hard question, “When you BRING injured, crippled, or diseased animals and offer them as sacrifices, should I accept them from your hands?” These are convicting verses even today. I know I am guilty. I have brought Him offerings of time, and talents, and worship, and praise, that were less than my best and in this passage He is saying, “I am not pleased.”
The song does not suggest any obligatory compulsion to try to earn God’s favor. That would be an insult to God. We are saved by grace through faith. Grace that is earned is NOT grace. Instead, our reactions should be willful, loving responses to His grace that come from grateful hearts because of all that He has done. Here are the lyrics;
I GAVE My life for thee, My precious blood I shed,
That thou might’st ransomed be, And quickened from the dead;
I GAVE, I GAVE My life for thee, What hast thou GIVEN for Me?
My Father’s house of light, My glory circled throne,
I LEFT for earthly night, For wanderings sad and lone;
I LEFT, I LEFT it all for thee, Hast thou LEFT aught for Me?
I suffered much for thee, More than thy tongue can tell,
Of bitt’rest agony, To rescue thee from hell;
I’ve BORNE, I’ve BORNE it all for thee,
What hast thou BORNE for Me?
And I have BROUGHT to thee, Down from My home above,
Salvation full and free, My pardon and My love;
I BRING, I BRING rich gifts to thee, What hast thou BROUGHT to Me?
