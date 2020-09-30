Convicted human sex trafficker, kidnapper arrested in Rogersville

48-year-old Marcus Douglas Washington, who is a convicted human sex trafficker, member of the Vice Lords criminal organization, and felon with a long criminal record was arrested in Rogersville on Sept. 26 after reportedly passing out under the influence of drugs and driving into a ditch.
According to the report filed by RPD officer Josh Byrd, Washington was in possession of numerous drug paraphernalia and several firearms when arrested.
The report lists Washington as a homeless Knoxville resident. According to his sex offender registry, his aliases include “X Douglas Lucifer” and “Khalifa Al-Salik Iblis.”
A little after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, Byrd observed a white 2019 Nissan Sentra in a ditch near Rogersville’s Chip Hale Center.
“It was apparent that said vehicle had been traveling east bound on Clinch Street as it entered the intersection of Clinch Street and Hasson Street,” reads the report. “For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled through the intersection and entered the grassy area before coming to a stop in a nearby ditch.”
When Byrd approached the vehicle, he “observed a male driver to be asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle engine still running and the transmission in drive.”
Byrd also observed a medical syringe under the male’s left leg.
When officers awoke the male, he identified himself as Marcus Washington and reportedly “attempted to place the syringe in his pocket.”
“Washington stated that he had become sleepy while driving and must have fallen asleep,” read the report. “[He] seemed to have a difficult time speaking with officers and was unaware what his current location was.”
Byrd further stated in his report that a search through NCIC revealed that Washington held two active arrest warrants: one in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements and another from the United States Marshall Service.
The NCIC report also indicated that Washington “is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.”
After Washington was arrested, officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found drug paraphernalia and several firearms.
A pink box was located in the front passenger seat, which Byrd said contained “several items believed to be used for the illegal use of narcotics including: marijuana grinder, numerous syringes, numerous small plastic bags, cut straw, butane lighter and bottle caps.”
“Officers also located two different types of powder substances believed to be an unknown narcotic with approximate weight including 12 grams and .76 grams,” reads the report.
These powder-like substances have been sent to the forensic lab for testing, with possible charges pending.Officers also located 14 unopened Buprenorphine packets within Washington’s wallet.
In the trunk, officers found a Saiga-12 semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and a shotgun magazine with five 12-gauge shotgun round (three slugs and two buck shots), a Bryco Arms .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and an Armi Tanfoglio .25 caliber handgun. Both handguns were loaded, with one round in the magazine. However, neither had a chambered round.
Kidnapping, human sex trafficking and more
Byrd stated within his report that officers on scene conducted a criminal history on Washington and found that he was a convicted felon with numerous felony charges including kidnapping, human sex trafficking charges, possession of firearms and possession of dangerous drugs.
These charged stemmed from the years 1997 to 2015. This search also revealed that Washington is a confirmed affiliated member of the Vice Lords gang.
According to the United States Dept. of Justice’s website, Washington was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2017 for a sex trafficking conspiracy and related drug charges. This was to be followed by three years of supervised release.
“According to court documents, on September 25, 2013, Knox County Sherriff Deputies arrested Washington after he arranged for a woman to meet an undercover law enforcement officer in a hotel for commercial sex,” reads the Dept. of Justice website. “Police seized Oxycodone from Washington at the time of his arrest. A subsequent investigation revealed that Washington recruited the woman to engage in prostitution, knowing that she was addicted to Oxycodone and that she feared withdrawal sickness. In the weeks prior to his arrest, Washington threatened to – and did in fact – withhold Oxycodone from the woman as a means to compel to her to prostitute for his profit. Washington kept all of the money from the prostitution. In addition to manipulating her addiction and fear of withdrawal symptoms, Washington assaulted and threatened physical harm against the woman.”
This case was investigated by the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney William Nolan of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and Trial Attorneys Rose E. Gibson and Nicholas Durham of the Civil Rights Division.
Following his Rogersville arrest, Washington was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of Schedule III narcotics, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending completion of the crime lab testing on the powder found inside his vehicle.
Washington was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set. RPD Chief Doug Nelson has said in published reports that it is currently unclear why Washington was in Rogersville, but an investigation is underway.