During the 2021-2022 school year the Rogersville Middle School Jr. Beta Club has attended two events with National Beta Club.
Our first event was in September with the Leadership Conference in Sevierville. While there our officers placed in the following categories: Collaboration Connection, Lead Outside the Box, and Project Proposal all of which qualified them as national qualifiers for the National Beta Club Convention in June in Nashville.
Just before Thanksgiving break, 24 members of the Rogersville Middle School Jr Beta Club attended the Tennessee State Beta Club Convention in Nashville.
While there members competed in a number of categories like speech, creative writing, engineering, marketing, performing arts, visual arts, and service-learning.
Still, even before the state convention, members competed virtually in categories like Book Battles and Quiz Bowl. Aniyah Bandy placed fifth at the state convention for creative writing. She will be joining those who qualify for the National Beta Club Convention in September in Nashville this summer.
Brandy McCracken and Mrs. Shari Mefford, the sponsors of the Rogersville Middle Jr Beta, would like to congratulate each of their members on all their hard work and successes during this school year.
Members will continue to work on their service projects throughout the upcoming months. Their main project is called “ Blessing Backpacks” which will be backpacks filled with essential items for foster children as they move throughout the systems. The club intends to establish connections with community partners to execute this project.