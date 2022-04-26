The Church Hill 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan includes a detailed wish list of roughly $10.5 million worth of high priority improvement projects for the six parks currently located within city limits.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the plan during its April 19 meeting.
The plan was completed in partnership with Church Hill and the county.
Both the Rogersville BMA and the County Commission’s Parks and Recreation Committee have already approved the plan, and the full County Commission will vote on it at its April 25 meeting.
The plan includes an assessment of all the existing parks within Hawkins County as well as recommendations for each park compiled based on survey results from the community.
The plan must be approved this month, and is required for cities and counties to be eligible for state grant funding to pay for park improvements. The cities and county aren’t committed to completing the projects listed in the Master Plan, but projects that aren’t in the plan won’t be eligible for state grant funding.
Brian Hill from Community Development Partners presented the plan to the BMA and noted that the document is “living” and can be updated regularly.
“We are seeing that the first focus is on Holliston Mills Park, putting in the first phases there, and then addressing some of the higher-traffic parks like A.S. Derrick,” Hill said.
A link to the overall 139-page master plan, as well as several photos from the Church Hill portion of the plan can be found in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com.
Holliston Mills Park
The plan includes roughly $5.8 million worth of high priority improvements and $759,728 worth of low priority improvements. By far the most expensive of the high-priority projects is the proposed community center, which is estimated to cost $2,900,000.
Church Hill received a $500,000 state parks grant in 2016 for the creation of the access road into the newly formed park and the community center (sometimes referred to as a gym). Though the BMA had originally budgeted around $1 million for the center, the lowest of several bids came back in December of 2021 at around $2 million.
As a result, Grant Management Consultant Evan Sanders of Community Development Partners addressed the board at its Feb. 15 meeting and advised that, since the town received a state grant for this project, they should pursue another avenue to use the remainder of the grant money. If the town simply returned the unused portion of the grant back to state coffers, Church Hill could possibly be overlooked for future grants.
“That ended up being prohibitively expensive, but it is still on the books because I know that’s something you all want to pursue,” Hill told the board. “Certainly, the supply chain costs we are seeing right now will go down at some point, and it may be feasible.”
The grant the town secured in 2016 is still open, and Hill noted that the town cannot have more than one grant supplied by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation open at one time.
Thus, the town must choose a new project on which to use this grant and complete the project before they can apply for another grant. Funding cycles for these grants occur every two years, so Hill noted that the town could possibly apply for another grant in either 2024 or 2026 if their project at Holliston Mills is complete.
However, there are other funding sources that can be used for parks and recreation improvements, such as the $1.97 million in state COVID-19 stimulus funds the town has received. In fact, the BMA also voted on April 19 to use $109,225 of this money to purchase a water storage tank for the splash pad at A.S. Derrick Park.
A.S. Derrick Park
The plan includes roughly $4.78 million worth of high priority and roughly $1.5 million worth of low priority improvements at A.S. Derrick Park. Various paving projects make up the bulk of the high priority list. Part of these paving projects also include patching the asphalt walking path and creating ADA (Americans with Disabilities)-compliant parking spaces in the newly paved lots.
Also included in the high priority list is a replacement ball field fence and an expanded and paved boat launch at the river.
The majority of the low priority project budget is allocated to the creation of two new T-ball fields.
J.W. Salley Park
Improving the seating at the ball field is the only high-priority project listed for this park and will cost $14,500. However, the plan includes numerous low-priority projects for a total cost of $881,071. These include plans to repave several parking lots and resurface several ball courts.
Jaycees Park
There are no high-priority projects listed for this park, but there are $263,103 worth of low-priority projects. The most costly of these includes repaving parking lots and resurfacing the basketball courts.
S.L. Taylor Park
There are no high-priority projects listed for this park, but there are $263,103 worth of low-priority projects. The most costly of these include patching the asphalt walkway and resurfacing the playground in poured rubber.
Bill Castle Park
There are no high-priority projects listed for this park, but there are $59,135 worth of low-priority projects. The most costly of these includes creating an ADA-compliant asphalt walking path to provide access to the pavilion as well as resurfacing and expanding the basketball court.