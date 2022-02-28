The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting a lecture on March 7 given by David Alan Powell, Historian, Author, Business Executive, topic “Impulse of Victory: Ulysses S. Grant at Chattanooga.”
Grant, faced with a crisis at Chattanooga, Abraham Lincoln turned to his most successful general, Ulysses S. Grant, to rescue the Union forces desperately holding on to the strategic little city on the Tennessee River.
Grant, with both persistence and flexibility, led troops from three different Union armies to gain a significant victory.
The event will be held Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
There is no charge for the event, and the general public is cordially invited.
David A. Powell is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (1983) with a BA in history. He has published numerous articles in various magazines, and more than fifteen historical simulations of different battles.
For the past decade, David’s focus has been on the epic battle of Chickamauga, and he is nationally recognized for his tours of that important battlefield.