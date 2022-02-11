The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a request Tuesday from the Cherokee High School Student Government Association to allow a 5K fundraiser through downtown Rogersville on April 23.
The request was presented to the BMA Tuesday by Cherokee senior and SGA member Maya Lawson and SGA faculty advisor Teffany Cope.
Lawson explained that the SGA is hoping to make the “Dollars for Scholars 5K” an annual event to raise money toward the Student Council Scholarship.
“We have seniors every year apply for a scholarship, and with the money we raise throughout the school year we’ll award that to one of the seniors,” Lawson told the board.
Cope noted that they’d like to award scholarships to more than one senior if they can raise enough money.
Lawson noted that the SGA has already received permission from the Parks and Recreation Department to place the start and finish lines at the City Park, as well as reserving a pavilion for the day.
Race day registration will start at 8 a.m. at Rogersville City Park, and the race will begin at 9 a.m. The price to participate is a contribution of $20.
Lawson said participants who pre-register receive a T-shirt.
Public Safety Director Travis Fields noted that the SGA will have to provide volunteers to flag traffic at intersections. The RPD will provide a patrol car to pace the race at the beginning and end of the crowd of competitors.
In other business Tuesday
The BMA agreed to advertise for bids to pave Sugar Tree, Sneedville Pike, and Minor Street.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens told the Board that they tried to pick roads where the water department has already completed work, or doesn’t have any work scheduled, so they don’t have to tear up new asphalt.
“We picked these three this year, and we want to go ahead and get started because by the time you bid it out it’s going to be summer,” Hutchens said.
Also, Beth Metz was appointed to the Rogersville Tree Board.