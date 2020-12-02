Local attorney Amy Kathleen Skelton and Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell have both been recommended to fill vacant seats on the Hawkins County Industrial Board. Eastman Chemical Co. supply chain associate Susan Armstrong has also been recommended for reappointment to the seat she has held for six years.
These recommendations did not come without a heated debate from members of the County Commission, though.
At its September meeting, the IDB received applications from Russell, Skelton and Scott Rutledge two fill two vacant seats and voted to recommend the appointment of both Russell and Skelton to fill the six-year terms. These seats were previously held by Gary Darnell, who chose not to be reappointed after his term expired, and Brent Price, who resigned from his IDB seat when he was appointed Hawkins County Clerk and Master.
All three members would serve until Aug. 31, 2026.
These two recommendations were presented to the County Commission at their Nov. 23 meeting in addition to Armstrong’s reappointment, but Commissioner Mike Herrell made a motion to table the matter and send it before the Commission’s Industrial Committee.
“I’ve got some questions about this resolution, and this has not gone through the Industrial Committee with the Commissioners,” he said.
Herrell’s motion passed 12-8.
Third vacancy on the IDB
Just since these appointments have been in the works, longtime IDB member Gene Christian also announced his resignation on Nov. 19, which took effect that day. Thus, there are three vacancies on the board now.
“He brought a wealth of talents from his previous life in construction work and things like that,” IDB Chairman Larry Elkins said of Christian. “But his health is deteriorating, and he has submitted his resignation because of his health issues. He said he had just reached a point where his contributions could not be met.”
“…nothing more than a popularity contest”
At the Nov. 30 Industrial Committee meeting, the matter of Russell and Skelton's recommendations was met with some heated debate and allegations of a “popularity contest.”
The industrial committee began by looking over the three candidates’ resumes.
Commissioner Danny Alvis asked Elkins if the IDB had received any other resumes for the vacant seats, and Elkins noted that the IDB also received Rutledge’s resume, though the IDB voted at their September meeting to recommend Russell and Skelton to the two vacant seats.
“To me, it certainly appears that getting on the Industrial Board is nothing more than a popularity contest,” Alvis said to Elkins at the Nov. 30 Industrial Committee meeting. “The board isn’t looking at what can be brought to that table.”
“I think you’re going to see as we review these resumes that the candidates that have been recommended are highly qualified,” Barker said to Alvis.
“The other gentleman has a lot to bring to the table—a lot,” Alvis said.
“As do these three,” Barker replied.
Rutledge is an assembly foreman with Engineering Design and Manufacturing Services in Surgoinsville. He is also well known to Commissioners, as Rutledge addressed the Commission numerous times over an issue with contaminated wells at a section of homes near the Carter’s Valley Landfill.
At the Commission’s August meeting, they voted to use a portion of the Governor’s COVID-19 Local Support Grant to extend First Utility District water access to these residents.
“These people were recommended by somebody”
Barker went on to explain that new IDB members must be recommended by a current or outgoing IDB member. Both Price and Darnell were from the upper end of the county, and Barker noted that the IDB hoped to replace them with representatives from a similar area to ensure the IDB has members from all across the county.
“Danny says it’s a popularity contest, but I’ve never met either one of these three individuals were recommended,” Elkins said. “These were recommended by somebody, and you all can recommend to us people that you want on the board. All they do is submit a resume and we try to go through those resumes.”
He also noted that the IDB hoped to bring some younger people onto the board.
“These two (Russell and Skelton) are young people,” he added. “We’re getting to the point where we’re getting old, and we’re trying to get some young people involved…”
He also brought up the fact that there has been another seat vacated (by Christian) since the IDB initially discussed Russell and Skelton.
“He had a great bill of experience, and we hate to see him go, but, when you get some age on you, it’s time to move on,” he said. “I’m ready to pass this torch on to somebody else, but we just don’t anybody right now who is willing to take it on.”
“I didn’t receive a call from a soul in this room”
Elkins also told the Committee that he and other IDB members received countless calls from community leaders in support of both Russell and Skelton.
“We talked with the Mayor (in Church Hill) about appointing him (Russell), and he was very supportive of this,” he said. “Amy Skelton, I’ve never met, but she certainly has a good resume. I got calls from Judge (Doug) Jenkins right on down the line. Danny (Alvis) said she won a popular vote because I got a tremendous amount of calls in her support.”
“I don’t have a problem with any of these three people whose resumes are here,” Commissioner Charles Thacker said. “It’s just that I know, back in the 80s and 90s, one of the assets we had with the Industrial Board was people being willing to go out and talk to other industries and try to recruit them into Hawkins County. Scott Rutledge works for a company where he flies all over the United States. He goes to some foreign countries, and he meets a lot of people. I think he would be an asset to the board.”
He went on to recommend that the IDB consider recommending Rutledge at their next meeting.
Elkins asked the Committee why no one had contacted him or Executive Administrative Coordinator Rebecca Baker before then to express their support for Rutledge.
“I didn’t get a single call from a soul in this room,” he said. “If you all know somebody like this and think ‘boy, he’d be a good candidate,’ pick up the phone and give us a call. I would have been happy to have recommended [Rutledge], and we’ll be happy to put him on at the next meeting. I can’t speak for the entire board, but we don’t have an issue with this.”
“And nobody has an agenda to put somebody from a popularity contest,” Barker said to Alvis. “That’s unfair for you to say that.”
“That’s my opinion, Mrs. Barker,” Alvis replied.
“Thank you,” Barker said. “We all have those.”
The IDB plans to discuss Rutledge’s recommendation at their next meeting. The Commission will then consider final approval at its Dec. 21 meeting.