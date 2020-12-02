Hawkins man arrested after beating his girlfriend, breaking her arm, knocking out teeth

A Church Hill man was arrested last Saturday morning after beating his girlfriend so severely that he allegedly knocked out two of her teeth, broke her arm and dislocated it from the joint.
The victim, 38-year-old Florida resident Joy Gilstrap, told Hawkins County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Allen in a statement that she was at the home of her boyfriend, 35-year old Derek Thomas Lowman, when the beating occurred on Nov. 27.
Gilstrap told Allen that Lowman had been drinking and started an argument with her over her family.
Gilstrap then went to get her phone, but Lowman took it away from her.
"She then tried to go out of the front door to leave, and he grabbed her by the arm and threw her back into the house," Allen stated in his report. "He then picked her up and started throwing her around the living room, hitting chairs, the walls and the floor."
Gilstrap told Allen that this went on for around 30 minutes until her boyfriend's father, Donald Lowman, came home and "made him stop."
Allen noted in his report that Allen knocked two of Gilstrap's teeth out during this incident.
"He made her get into the bed then and told her if she even thought about moving, he would kill her and take her on the mountain and burn her," Allen reported.
Gilstrap said she laid in the bed all night, while Lowman "played games on his cell phone and drank beer."
"At one point, she asked him for a drink of water, and he told her she didn't deserve water because she was satan," Allen reported. "She begged him to let her have some Tylenol for the pain, but, again, he said she didn't deserve it. She begged him to take her to the E.R. because she thought her arm was broken. He said no."
The next morning, Gilstrap "took her chances" and got up to use the bathroom.
There, Gilstrap saw Donald Lowman and begged him to take her to the E.R. He took her to Holston Valley Hospital, where her arm was x-rayed.
The attending medical staff informed Gilstrap that her arm was both broken and dislocated from from the joint, and she would require surgery to correct it.
Derek Lowman was arrested at his home at 502 Big Elm Road in Church Hill at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28. He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.