The 22nd annual 12-Mile Yard Sale in Clinch Valley is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 because, as longtime vendor Patricia Berg said, “You probably couldn’t stop it if you tried.”
Berg hosts the 12-Mile Yard Sale Facebook page where vendors and customers alike can post info and updates.
She told the Review earlier this week, however, that she is in no way the event’s organizer. There is no organizer. The 12 Mile Yard Sale has a life of its own.
Every year on the first Saturday in October vendors set up on Clinch Valley Road (CVR), followed by hopeful shoppers looking to find treasure from within the old junk. Officially the sale begins at 8:30 a.m., but unofficially people start showing up at sunrise looking for bargains.
The sale extends the length of CVR from the Rt. 70N intersection on the east end; to the Rt. 31 intersection on the west end just past the Grainger County line beside the Dollar General.
In 2019 there were landslides blocking two of the three main access roads to CVR from Highway 11-W, and last year there was the pandemic. The 12-Mile Yard Sale survived both of those setbacks and drew big crowds of vendors and buyers.
Berg told the Review she doesn’t expect the story to be any different this year despite a new spike in local COVID cases.
“We’re still having it because you probably couldn’t stop it if you tried,” Berg said. “I would like to ask people to be careful. It’s nice that some people have their vaccines, but not everybody does, so be safe. This is outdoors, so that’s a good thing.”
”It’s going to be crowded and congested”
There’s a lot going on Oct. 2, and Berg is expecting bigger than usual crowds.
Downtown Rogersville is hosting Jeepfest that evening, and Sneedville is hosting its Fall Festival all day Oct 2. The three events will feed each other additional people.
“People start coming around at daylight,” Berg said. “It would be nice if they started at one end and worked their way to the other, instead coming up Rt. 66 and having to go one way, and double back the other way. It’s going to be crowded and congested in certain spots so people need to be ready for that and be patient.”
In a good year with perfect weather, there are dozens of vendors, and there’s no telling what someone is going to find.
Some of the usual items include tools, toys, furniture, electronics, knives, guns, homemade crafts and clothes.
People also sell ducks, chickens, bunnies, puppies and kittens — and because it’s harvest time and there are always home grown vegetables, fresh eggs, honey and homemade food for sale.
Don’t be surprised if more than one vendor has a bunch of giant pumpkins.
Berg, who lives on CVR and has been selling for the past decade, said she’ll have some plants, a lot of pictures, and a lot of miscellaneous junk.
Her friend sold the Kyle House in downtown Rogersville which was furnished for apartments, and Berg ended up with most of the furnishings.
“Every room was like an apartment,” Berg said. “Toaster ovens, beds, furniture. You name it.”
12-Mile Yard Sale pro tips
Berg suggests if you see something you like, get it, because if you leave and come back later it will probably be gone.
Conversely, she said if you make a pass on CVR late in the afternoon, that’s the time to get the best deals because vendors are trying to sell everything so they don’t have to take it home
Berg also advises shoppers to drive slowly. CVR is narrow and curvy, and vendors will be set up on wide spots in the road. People will be parked on the side of the road, and walking along the roadway, so drive slowly and be alert.
Wear good shoes. Berg suggests wearing good walking shoes because you’re in a deep valley on the north side of Clinch Montain, and the sun might not start drying the dew off the grass until late morning. The ground isn’t always level and the grass might be wet and slick.
Go potty first. Usually the Clinch Valley Volunteer Fire Department sells food and has restroom facilities open to the public, but it wasn’t known as of Wednesday if the CVVFD is participating on Oct. 2. Berg said the Dollar General was also complaining about people stopping in to use the restroom. The only other option is at Bloomer’s Field, the large field where several vendors set up just west of the Rt. 66 intersection, which usually has a port-o-potty. Of course, you can use your imagination on what that facility is going to be like, especially later in the day.
Bring cash. Even if a vendor wanted to use a cell phone credit card scanners, cell service in CVR is spotty at best. Better to stop at an ATM first.
Directions to the 12-Mile Yard Sale
From Highway 11-W in Rogersville take Route 70-N at the Rogersville National Guard Armory and it’s about a 10-minute drive north to the Clinch Valley Road intersection.
In Mooresburg you can take Rt. 31 north from 11-W which will take you to the far west end of the 12 Mile Yard Sale.
Another option is Rt. 66 N north from 11-W in Rogersville, but you’ll have to climb two mountains instead of one, and end up in the middle of the sale route.