Howdy, and how are y’all? Guess where I am? I’m at the Top of the Rock restaurant on South Pittsburg Mountain in the Jasper Highlands. The view is stupendous. I am eating my usual, nachos.
Hey, have any of you all driven through Tracy City, TN lately? They have a sign at the market that tells the temperature in Celsius. What’s up with that? It sorta blew my mind, I mean, bless your heart if you can translate Celsius to Fahrenheit at the drop of the hat, but I wouldn’t be in that category. My father the engineer could have, but I did not inherit such skills. When I see that sign, I will just have to say, “Well, it feels cold today, or it feels cool with a touch of a breeze.”
On to today’s subject! My Aunt Zada. My Aunt Zada is 86 years young. She is my mother’s older sister and the feistiest person that I have ever met. She is everybody’s mama and has been my mama since my own passed away. She goes to the beauty shop weekly and her hair is perfectly coifed. She gets her nails done and her long pretty fingers glitter with her QVC jewelry. We have Cherokee in our bloodline and she has Cherokee cheekbones. People tell her she’s pretty everywhere she goes. And she is. She is Appalachian tough too buddy. I don’t make her mad if at all possible.
When I lived near her I cooked her a well balanced dinner every week, drove it out to her and ate dinner with her. I was worried because she was living on Dr Pepper and peanut butter crackers. She just didn’t have much appetite.
So, one summer I discovered organic purple sweet potatoes at the farmer’s market. They made the prettiest sweet potato casserole you’ve ever laid eyes on. I proudly made one and brought it to Aunt Zada with a meat and a green vegetable. Aunt Zada was open to trying it. She ate a few spoonsful. I thought it was a hit. I was very passionate about cooking with this purple potato. The next week I brought her another one. And the next week, and then the next week.
Finally, after about a month or so, Aunt Zada slapped her fork down on the table and said, “Teresa, that’s about enough of the purple sweet potatoes.” I looked at her in shock and said, “I thought you liked them Aunt Zada?’’ “Not so much,” she barked.
Well, now this casserole is a running joke between us. She recently had a surgery, and I told her, “I wish I was nearby Aunt Zada and could bring you a purple sweet potato casserole.” “OH YEAH,” she always says. HA.
Honey, she’ll get you told. You should have seen the hollering that went on when I cooked eggs in her cornbread skillet. I was afraid she’d pull her pistol on me. HA.
So y’all, that’s the true story. I have got to go so I can turn the Celsius on the sign to Fahrenheit. It might take a bit. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred