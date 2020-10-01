The Farm Bureau Women donated two books to the Rogersville City School library this week.
Each year, the RCS library partners with the Hawkins County 4-H Honors Club for the annual Ag in the Classroom Week.
The books donated to our school by the Farm Bureau Women were favorites read to our students during our last reading event.
"We appreciate the generosity of local community organizations who donate books to our circulation," said Library Media Specialist Kari Fields. "The Farm Bureau Women committee is also eager to help schools with programs like Ag in the Classroom and Farm Day, and they continue their outreach by giving our school books to read for years to come in the RCS library."