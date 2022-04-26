Hawkins Habitat for Humanity recently completed a new house for a young familiy which was dedicated Wednesday with a ribbon cutting.
The house is located in the Bulls Gap area and will be the new home of Kristen Peters and her small son.
That marks the 43rd family that Hawkins Habitat has partnered with to providing the American Dream — home ownership.
Peters put in over 600 hours of “sweat equity” in her new house, and now she is a proud owner of a new two-bedroom house where she will raise her two-year-old son Lakia.
Hawkins Habitat for Humanity director Marshal Stubblefield noted that this will a house that Lakia will grow up in and be able to call home.
“He now has a place that he can invite his friends over for a play date at his house,” Stubblefield said. “Hawkins Habitat for Humanity has found that when we address people, good things begin to happen.”
Stubblefield added, “I need home owners, so if you are low income, please give me a call and let’s talk.”
He can be reached at (423) 272-1830.
“Thanks to one and all that made any kind of contribution or donation toward the building of this house,” Stubblefield said. “We only are able to survive because of community people like you.”