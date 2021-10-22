The redistricting proposal that will be presented to the Hawkins County Commission Monday evening would affect 350 people mainly in Districts 2, 4, and 6.
Every 10 years after the US Census results are release Tennessee counties must undergo a redistricting program to ensure that the populations of all voting districts meet the state requirement of being within 10 percent of each other.
According to the 2020 Census the population of Hawkins County is 56,721. That puts the average of Hawkins County’s seven district at 8,103. The goal was to place each district within 5 percent of that total, either above or below, to keep them all within 10 percent of each other.
At its Oct. 5 meeting the Redistricting Committee approved a recommendation to the full county commission that would move 221 people from District 4 to District 6; 127 people from District 2 to District 4; and two people from District 1 to District 4.
The latter two changes were proposed at the September Redistricting Committee, and alone would have put Hawkins County into compliance.
But, District 6 would still have been a fraction of a percent from being out of compliance, so during the Oct. 5 meeting it was recommended that the additional 221 people were added from District 4.
Percentages with proposed changesWith recommended changes that puts the proposed district percentages either above or below 8,103 at:
District 1 (Mount Carmel and Allandale) at +3.25 %
District 2 (Church Hill and Goshen Valley) at +4.66%
District 3 (East Carters Valley and Stanley Valley) at +0.38 %
District 4 (Surgoinsville and south central county) at -0.36%
District 5 (Rogersville) at -0.99 %
District 6 (Mooresburg and Clinch) at -2.26%
District 7 (Bulls Gap, St. Clair and Persia) at -4.69%
Redistricting Committee Chairman Keith Gibson said they tried to do something to reduce the negative percentage in District 7. Unfortunately that wasn’t possible because any potential changes would have also affected school zones, and which high school those households would send their children.
Reducing District 6 imbalance
Coming into the Oct. 5 Redistricting Committee meeting the county would have been in compliance based on September recommendations. But, the committee wasn’t satisfied with District 6 being at -4.98 percent, and so close to being out of compliance.
The state divides counties into population blocks of people, and in making redistricting changes the committee is only permitted to move blocks from district to district, as opposed to individual households.
The new recommendation approved Oct. 5 was to move three blocks (197, 15 and 9) totaling 221 from District 4 into District 6.
Those blocks are located on Devil’s Nose Ridge, and Old Mill Road and the change would improve District 6 to -2.26 percent below the seven district average.
Other recommended changes
The 2020 census revealed that the population of District 2, is 8,606, which puts it at 6.2 percent above the county district average.
After looking at the maps, the committee found a peninsula located on the Holston River between Phipps Bend and Christian’s Bend which has a block of 127 people.
CSTAS representatives Rick Hall and Dr. Mike Meyers utilized a state mapping computer program to determine that switching that block of 127 people from District 2 to the adjacent District 4 (Surgoinsville and south central Hawkins County) puts all seven districts within 10 percent of each other.
The only other change recommended by the committee on Oct 5 is on Bays Mountain Road where a residence is in District 1, but has to drive through District 4 and District 2 to get to their voting precinct.
That residence is in a block of only two people and can be moved from District 1 to adjacent District 4 without creating an imbalance in the population percentages.
The state deadline to approve county redistricting plans is Jan. 1, but Hawkins County doesn’t have that long.
Assuming the redistricting plan is approved by the County Commission on Monday, the Election Commission will then have to address necessary voting precinct changes and get those approved before Dec. 20 when candidates start picking up petitions for the 2022 county elections.