The Northeast Regional Health Office is offering booster doses of Pfizer vaccine effective immediately at the local health departments in the region. Health departments in the region include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
Individuals can register for Pfizer booster dose appointments by signing up on vaccinate.tn.gov or calling their local health department Monday through Friday between 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M.
Locations for vaccine vary and will be noted during registration. Walk-in options are also available at all Northeast regional health departments.
Rebekah English, Director of the Northeast Regional Health Office states, “While appointments are not required, we strongly encourage community members to register for their booster dose of Pfizer to decrease wait times at our local health departments or off-site locations. We recognize an appointment may not be an option for everyone, and we will welcome walk-ins, too.”
Numbers to call to Schedule your booster
Hawkins-Rogersville 423-272-7641
Hawkins-Church Hill 423-357-5341
Carter County 423-543-2521
Greene County 423-798-1749
Hancock County 423-733-2228
Johnson County 423-727-9731
Unicoi County 423-743-9103
Washington County 423-975-2200
Who is eligible at this time?
A single dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who met these criteria:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout the region and state. To check for vaccination sites and hours, visit https://vaccinate.tn.gov/