During WWI the French High Command stopped the Germans completely in front of the fortresses around Verdun in 1916. Despite being outnumbered and surprised, the French had inflicted huge numbers of casualties on the Germans, who after months of trying had to give up their offensive.
After WWI the French Generals remembered this experience, and envisioned keeping the Germans out in the event of another attack by constructing a line of heavy fortresses stretching from the border with Switzerland, along the border with Germany, and ending at the border with Belgium.
So in the 1930’s they built hundreds of miles of heavy fortresses designed to withstand heavy artillery fire, poison gas, bombs from planes above, machine gun fire, and anything else the Germans could use to destroy the forts. By 1936, they had completed this modern defensive marvel named “The Maginot Line”.
But that same year Adolph Hitler, who had risen to power with his Nazi thugs, announced to the world that he would no longer abide by the terms of the Treaty of Versailles limiting the size of the German military and began the biggest military expansion in history. The citizens of France still felt safe behind their huge Line, being told by their government it would keep Hitler out.
In September, 1939, Hitler started World War II when he invaded Poland. France and Great Britain immediately declared war on Germany for attacking their Polish ally. Hitler and his generals had invented a new form of warfare called the “Blitzkrieg” that the world had never seen.
It called for the massing of tanks, artillery, mechanized infantry, and dive bombers to hit their enemy at a weak point in the defensive line and after punching through to envelop them and cut their supply lines. The Poles were completely cut off from communications and supplies and cut to pieces by the onrushing Germans. Poland fell to the Germans in 30 days. This Lightning Warfare was incredibly effective, but still the French felt safe.
In May of 1940, Hitler and the Germans attacked France. But instead of doing what the French Generals expected, attacking the Maginot Line, the Germans simply violated Belgium’s neutrality and went around the northwest end of the Maginot Line through Belgium.
This sector of the front was lightly defended by French and British Troops who erroneously believed that the Germans could not pass through the thickly wooded Ardennes Forrest of Belgium with their tank divisions. Imagine their surprise when hundreds of German tanks, mechanized artillery, and mechanized infantry came flying out of those woods at them along with hundreds of Stuka dive bombers bombing them from above.
It was chaos, retreat, and surrender as the Nazi’s chewed them up. The Germans sent half of their forces towards Dunkirk and drove hundreds of thousands of French and British forces into the sea. Luckily, many of them escaped to England.
The other half of their forces headed towards Paris and the Maginot Line. They came into the Line from the South, or backside of it. The problem for the French was that all of the heavy artillery and machine guns on the Line were pointed towards Germany to the north.
So when the Germans arrived on the backside of the Line there was little or no resistance from the French forces who had been completely outmatched. France fell in six weeks. The French people were in shock.
Fast forward to October, 2021. The Communist Chinese government has launched a series of super rockets which have placed a large number of satellites into orbit around the earth. The Chinese claim that they are there to conduct experiments, gather data on how to eliminate older satellites that have become “space junk” and to gather scientific data regarding our solar system.
When asked about these Chinese satellites by NBC News Anchor Lester Holt, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said “I can’t discuss them right now because we are still looking into them and it’s a classified matter”.
Hint: If America’s top general refuses to talk about these satellites they aren’t conducting research. These are military spec satellites designed to knock out our communications satellites, drop EMP’s on major cities knocking out our power grids, and eventually drop nuclear weapons on our military bases.
After the interview with General Milley, another reporter said we should not worry about these satellites as we have four times the nuclear warheads as do the Chinese.
Of course he did not bother to mention that our warheads were designed and installed in the 1950’s, 60’s, and 70’s, to ICBM’s of that era.
So we are relying on outdated rockets, with outdated warheads, in outdated silos to defend our country just like the French did in 1940. Apparently, the Chinese understand that future warfare will require a Blitzkrieg in outer space, not missiles in silos underground.
Hey Joe and Kamala are you listening? It’s time to stop appeasing the Red Chinese and get some offensive military satellites into space. Otherwise, we’ll all be speaking Chinese.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com