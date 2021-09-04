CHURCH HILL — Every year Volunteer’s NJROTC program teams up with the F.L.I.G.H.T Foundation to give cadets exposure to aviation.
Volunteer High School’s NJROTC program continually strives to introduce cadets to new experiences and possible careers in many different fields of work.
One of these possible careers are in the field of aviation.
Through use of the Flight Orientation Program (FOP), this year’s cadets recently had the opportunity to fly with retired Air Force Pilot, Lt. Col. Bill Powley.
Bill Powley is a Vietnam veteran fighter pilot with extensive experience in the F-4, A-7, and F-16.
Powley has 25 years of flight instruction, and his efforts have launched the careers of many students while making a lifelong impact on their lives.
The event was spread out over two days due to the increased interest by NJROTC cadets from Volunteer High School. In total, 41 cadets were able to go flying.
Participating cadets had this to say:
“This was my first time ever flying, it was awesome and I would do it 1000 more times if I could.”
“First time I have ever flown, best thing I’ve ever done and I cannot wait to do it again.”
The F.L.I.G.H.T. Foundation is a non-profit 501© 3 chartered foundation.
It was formed to provide funding to ensure the continuance of an already proven and established aerospace education program for Junior ROTC Programs.
The F.L.I.G.H.T program’s brochure explains that many graduates of the program have gone to service academies, MTSU, Purdue, and other professional aviation schools.
This is a result of giving kids exposure to aviation by taking them on flights where they have the opportunity to control the aircraft under direct supervision from a certified pilot.
The F.L.I.G.H.T Foundation also offers a solo flight and private pilot programs in which Volunteer’s NJROTC program intends to have cadets to participate in.