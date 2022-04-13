It has been a great year for Rogersville Middle School’s 2021-22 Beta Warriors.
The group qualified for national competition in four categories – Collaboration Connection, Creative Writing, Lead Outside the Box, and Project Proposal – and will attend the 2022 National Junior Beta Club Convention this June at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Hotel, in Nashville.
While the RMS Beta Warriors have qualified for national competition for the past three years, this will be their first opportunity to attend. Sponsors Brandy McCracken and Shari Mefford are proud of the group’s hard work.
To help fund their trip, the Rogersville Middle School Beta Club is hosting its first annual “Beta Warriors Gala” later this month.
The event will be held on Friday, April 2022 from 5:30-8 p.m. at RMS and will feature a meal provided by Big H BBQ, live entertainment, and a silent auction.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from any RMS Beta Club member or at the school office.
Club sponsor, Shari Mefford, asks that if you are willing to donate an item or service to the silent auction that you please contact her via email at shari.mefford@hck12.net or by calling the school at 423.272.7603.
The Beta Warriors greatly appreciate the help and support of their community and look forward to seeing you at their Gala.