In the first column for the Business Review the headline was “Passion and Partnership.” We spoke briefly about the mission of Hawkins Co. Schools, To Ignite a Lifelong Passion for Learning, but the better part of the column focused on partnership.
If you will indulge me, I would like to return to the word passion this week.
I think “passion” is a notion that is part of the foundation of the work we do in Career and Technical Education (CTE), not just because it is integral in the mission of the school system, but because it is elemental in what we hope to achieve in CTE.
We have all heard the adage “find something you enjoy and you’ll never work a day in your life.” Quite simply, we hope to help students find the truth in that statement.
The world of public education is full of acronyms, and CTE is one rarely recognized by those outside K-12 public education.
I usually explain it to people like this, “Think of what you probably called vocational education, it is that, except it now encompasses lots of other areas like nursing, business, criminal justice, and etc.”
There has been a big push over the last several years to rebrand the old “vocational education” to “CTE” because when we hear the word vocational, we tend to think of shop class. The reasons for rebranding are pure in intent, we want people to know that it includes programs and classes that cover almost every type of career or occupation a person could pursue.
However, I would argue that the original “vocational education” is more appropriate now than it was then.
Oxford Dictionary defines vocation as “a strong feeling of suitability for a particular career or occupation.” The word also has religious and spiritual connotations, as in feelings an individual would describe as “a calling.”
At the root of this is intrinsic motivation, or in another word, passion. We hope to help students uncover that passion so they can pursue the career or occupation that they will be happy to call their vocation.
Let’s take a look at the reason students enroll in CTE courses. Some do so because they know they are intrinsically interested and know they will pursue a career in the particular field.
For instance, there are plenty of students currently enrolled in nursing education courses at our high schools who will undoubtedly continue their education after high school and become registered nurses or another type of healthcare worker.
Other students enroll in CTE courses because they are simply interested in the material, even if they know they will not pursue a career in the field. Finally, some enroll in CTE courses to find out if they are interested in a specific career field.
We strive to serve students in each of these situations. For those who know what vocation they want to pursue, we want to help them get a head start on learning the skills they will need to enter the workforce or continue on to advanced training once they graduate.
For those who are simply interested in the material, we want to teach them skills they will be able to use for the rest of their lives, even if it is not on a daily basis or part of their career.
Finally, for those who do not know what vocation they want to pursue, we want to give them a clear picture of what particular career fields look like, and help them uncover the career path that will intrinsically motivate them.
When I was a student at Volunteer High School, I fell into that second category. By the time I was a sophomore, I knew I wanted to be an educator. I made that decision after going through Mrs. Shirley Whitt’s English course and seeing the passion she had for the work she did, and the care she showed each of her students; I knew I wanted the same.
Nevertheless, I also became interested in woodworking around that same time, so when I had a few spots in my schedule for electives during my senior year, I decided to take carpentry courses. I knew I would never become a professional carpenter, but I wanted to take the classes because I was interested in learning more about it, and I wanted to have a chance to use the tools in the carpentry shop.
I learned a lot in those classes, enough that when I graduated and moved on to college to work on becoming a teacher, I got a part time job working as a finish carpenter to help pay my way. While I no longer do carpentry work other than around my own house, I still do woodworking nearly every day just because I enjoy it so much. I would say my time in the carpentry classes I took was time well spent.
Bruce Metcalf, an artist, jewelry maker, and writer, wrote an essay entitled “The Hand at the Heart of Craft” that articulates the notion of passion very well.
Metcalf’s work is centered on craftspeople who make things with their hands, but the underlying theme of intrinsic motivation would resonate with anyone who has discovered their true vocation.
For those who have found that passion within themselves for their vocation, it is only natural to wish others could experience the same. I would say that within CTE we are driven by a desire to help students achieve the fulfillment and joy Metcalf describes while making a living doing something they enjoy.