Grammy-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah to perform virtually Friday

JOHNSON CITY – Grammy Award-nominated musician Amythyst Kiah will give a free virtual performance Friday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. from Tipton Gallery in downtown Johnson City.
Her performance is in conjunction with the city’s monthly First Friday celebration and with the “Black Diaspora: From Africa to Appalachia to Affrilachia” exhibit currently on display at Tipton Gallery, which is operated by East Tennessee State University’s Slocumb Galleries and Department of Art and Design.
Kiah, an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best American Roots Song for “Black Myself,” the opening track of “Songs of Our Native Daughters.” On this critically acclaimed album, Kiah collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell. This group was nominated for Duo/Group of the Year at the 2019 Americana Honors and Awards, and “Black Myself” won 2019 Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Conference.
Kiah’s performance will be livestreamed via ETSU Slocumb Galleries’ Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/slocumb.galleries) and Zoom (https://etsu.zoom.us/my/slocumbgalleries or Zoom ID 710 908 4999).
Regular exhibit viewing hours at Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring Street, are Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m., First Fridays from 6-8 p.m., and by appointment.
For more information, contact Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, Slocumb Galleries director, at 423-483-3179 or contrera@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.