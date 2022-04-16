What little girl doesn’t dream about being a princess? I got to see some dreams come true at the Dance Barre Princess Tea at Price Community Center on April 9.
When I arrived the girls were having last minute dance rehearsals and putting on finishing touches while I took pictures and got acquainted with everyone.
Some adorable little princesses started arriving and posing for photo ops with the cutout picture window of which I got quite a few of my little princess friend Emma Poe. There were a few reluctant princesses but they perked up when the parade of fantasy princesses burst into the room creating magic.
Of course I posted plenty of pictures online on this snow flurry day and got a lot of responses in return. Francesca Milani said the Princess Tiana was perfect but she couldn’t figure out who I was representing in purple.
I must admit I haven’t watched all the Disney Princess movies so I have no clue who Tiana is but I am an original. My buddy Donato Notar was happy to see my purple boa make an appearance since it had been hibernating for awhile.
Jean Norman Archer thought a dress up tea party looked fun and loved it. Maggie Balson is a fan of Princess Power as are most of my friends who thought everyone was lovely.
The Cancer Support Fundraiser at Occasions on the Square was held on the same day so Valerie Mallett Goins and Robin Norville Pearson had previous plans to attend that function and I donated a painting which Ronda Fields picked up at Big H BBQ a few days before.
Robin said it looked awesome and was so glad everyone had a good time. Katy Stanton said,”Thank you for the pics Becky. I saw a few of my girls. It was a cute event.”
Katy who works at Simply You Day Spa doing hair and lash extensions is a dance mom and her girls take classes from Rebecca Kiser And Latoya Wilson who is the owner of The Dance Barre. Rebecca teaches lyrical jazz and ballet. Latoya does all other and Adrienne Miley teaches clogging classes.
Katy’s two older daughters take classes at The Dance Barre. Olivia is 9, Sophia is 7 and little Mia is 2. They just put her in ballet class with Rebecca for her first try. I graduated RHS with Katy’s mom Diane Watkins Hageman and I told Katy perhaps I could get her to join me in some Burlesque Classes.
Katy said she heard the Barre Fitness classes were really good with Rebecca Kiser as the instructor. They all sound like fun to me and I would love to take some classes.
The Dance Barre offers dance and fitness classes for all ages and abilities. Their goal is to provide a positive environment share the varieties of dance, music, and fitness within the community while having fun. Come and try a class for free. Looking to have your next party? Saturdays are available and that includes the DJ, decorations, and food.
Classes offered: Hip Hop, Ballet, Jazz, Pom Pom, Clogging, Burlesque, Lyrical, and Barre Fitness.
The Dance Barre is located at 119 S Depot Street in Rogersville. To learn more you can call (423) 923-7077.