ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County resident and former Mayor of Kingsport, John Clark, brought his campaign for the First Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to Rogersville last week, where he held a breakfast “meet and greet” at Occasions on the Square.
Republican Clark, 62, said he is running for the seat being vacated by longtime Congressman Phil Roe because he sincerely believes he can make a positive difference in the lives of First District residents as their representative in Washington.
Clark pledged, if elected, to “fight to preserve our freedom, fight against the movement for socialism, which to me is un-American and I totally disagree with, and to help President Trump get our economy back on track, back to where it was three months ago.” Clark said that, if elected, he will serve a maximum of three (two-year) terms because he does not believe political offices should become “long-term careers.”
Clark’s wife, Etta, is a native of Hawkins County. (PUB. NOTE: Clark and other canidates for the U.S. House of Representatives seat, and the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Lamar Alexander, were in Rogersville on Saturday, June 20, for the Reagan Day Dinner sponsored by the Hawkins Co. Republican Party. The Review was there and full photo coverage of that event can be found in our Weekend edition this Friday and online at www.therogersvillereview.com.)
