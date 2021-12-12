This strategy enables you to earn passive income to pay for a vacation while on vacation.
The IRS has two for tax-free rental income. It’s required to be your residence and rented for less than 15 days in the year.
As long as you meet these 2 requirements, you don’t include the income on your return. Any expenses associated with the rental are not deductible.
If you have more than one residence, each one may qualify for tax-free rental income. Your dwelling is a residence for the year if you use it for personal purposes more than 14 days or 10% of the days you rent the dwelling.
A dwelling unit includes a house, apartment, condominium, cabin, boat, or similar property. However, a dwelling is required to have a sleeping space, toilet, and cooking facilities. Consequently, this can limit boat rentals from qualifying as a residence.
Any days that you rented for less than fair market value count as personal days.
It is easy to get started renting on Airbnb, and the fees are very reasonable. Most property owners pay a flat service fee of 3% of the booking subtotal. Your subtotal is the nightly rate plus your cleaning and additional guest fees and doesn’t include Airbnb fees and taxes. Guests typically pay a service fee of around 14% of the booking subtotal.
If you are concerned about damage by renters, Airbnb provides free Aircover, which provides $1,000,000 liability insurance, damage protection, and pet damage protection.
You may want to check your local regulations before renting your dwelling. In some areas, you are required to register, get a permit, or obtain a license before you list your property or accept guests. Certain types of short-term rentals may be prohibited entirely. Local governments vary greatly in how they enforce laws.
If you use a third party to rent your residence, the third party is required to give a 1099-MISC for rents paid if the amount is over $600 for the year. You could also receive a Form-1099K from an online service such as Airbnb. Form-1099K is used to report credit card transactions.
If you receive a Form 1099 or Form-1099K for rental income, you will need to report the income to prevent the IRS from correcting your return and including the income. Report the income on Schedule E, which is the form used to report rental income and expenses.
Use the “Other Expenses” section of the Schedule E to zero out the income. Enter Sections 280A(g) Exclusion and the amount of the income.
Renting a residence for less than 15 days does not affect landlords or real estate professionals, including real estate professional status, the passive loss rules, or the $25,000 allowed deductions for active real estate rentals.
Renting a dwelling can be a great way to make tax-free money to help pay for your vacation while you are on vacation.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com