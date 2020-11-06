Letter to the Editor: Honoring our Veterans

Dear Editor,
On November 11 at 11:00 a.m. each year we remember and honor all the brave Veterans, men and women of all Wars, starting with the American Revolutionary War, “The Founding of our Country,” and those who are still serving today, protecting the freedoms we have and the freedom of others. We thank all who have served in the U.S. military since our Country’s founding.
Regardless of how one feels about policies that lead to war, let there be no doubt that Veterans serve with honor. They serve to make life better for others. They preserve our freedom. Not all Veterans have seen war, but a common bond that they share is an oath they took in which they expressed their willingness to die defending this nation. Most Veterans will still honor that oath today if their Country needs and called on them. I know I will without question. The way things are happening in our country today, with no respect for each other, our law enforcement, our Flag, or the laws that the American people have made from the time our country was founded until the present time. It seems like our American people have forgotten the price that was paid for us to have these rights and freedom that we enjoy today.
Remember how occasions like this started from WWI. On the Eleventh Hour on the Eleventh Day of the Eleventh Month – November 11, 1918 the guns stopped. It was a moment to be celebrated as the largest and deadliest war – up until that time – came to a merciful end. We still celebrate that moment, only today we call it Veterans Day. War is never anything to celebrate, but peace is. The peace in all of these horrific wars was accomplished mainly by our Veterans, the veterans from all wars that didn’t get to come home and were either listed as K.I.A, POW, or MIA. Even today we still have thousands of service men and women still missing who have not been accounted for.
As we gather this year for our Veteran Day Program provided by Joseph Rogers V.F.W. POST 9543. We need to be sure we give our Veterans all the praise and honor we can for the unselfish sacrifice they have made for us and our Country, to protect the freedom and rights that we have, that allow us to enjoy these rights each day without being afraid to do so.
Our Community, and Leaders of our Community should attend these programs, and all of our Veterans that can should attend also. It should be an honor to attend our programs that honor our veterans and their families, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and POW/MIA Recognition Day, and other programs that honor our service men and women that are still serving our Country.
Please follow all of the COVID-19 guidelines that are in effect at the time of our program.
From one Veteran to another Veteran, thank you.
Dennis Elkins, A Vietnam Veteran
Commander American Legion Post 21