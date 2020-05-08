SNEEDVILLE — Leroy Collins, age 61, of Sneedville, was born April 2, 1959, and departed this life on April 21, 2020, at home with his family, after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arch Collins; and brothers, Kyle Collins and Rextor Collins.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Collins, of Sneedville; sisters, Teresa (Rickey) Gibson, of Sneedville, and Brenda (Wayne) Wade, of Sneedville; brother, Clyde (Renna) Collins, of Barbourville, KY; several nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own; special friends, Thomas Harrison and Phil Harrison and their families; and a host of other friends and family members.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hancock Home Health, Avalon Hospice and Lisa Trent and staff.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Harrison Cemetery, with Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating. Special music was provided by Alonzo Collins.
Serving as pallbearers were Leroy’s nephews.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.