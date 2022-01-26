In June 1786 Thomas Amis (who lived near present-day Rogersville) came up with what he believed was an ingenious idea...to load flatboats full of household goods from his trading post, send them down the Mississippi to New Orleans and peddle his wares along the way.
Good idea. Poor timing, because the Spaniards controlled the Mississippi River at that time. However, being the reckless adventurer capitalist that he was the captain believed it was worth the risk.
All went well until they arrived at Fort Natchez (MS 655 miles from home) where Amis was arrested and his boats confiscated.
The party was detained for two months before Colonel Charles de Grand Pre issued Amis a passport to return home that read; “Permit Mr. Thomas Amis, his son John and two negroes belonging to them and the named William Fletcher to pass into North Carolina to their familys. I desire and charge they may be permitted to pass unmolested as the said Mr. Amis has while his Stay here, Behaved himself as a Gentleman and a man of the Stricktest honor. Given under my hand this 29th of Augt. 1786.”
Despite a letter of strong opposition from Amis the items were never returned to their rightful owner. How do we know? Because in his 1797 will the Captain wrote “I give to my son John Amis what may be received from the Cargo seized from me by the Spanish Commandant at Fort Natchez in June 1786.”
An account of the castings deposited in public store in Natchez: 142 Dutch Ovens, 1 pair flat irons, 53 pots and kettles, 1 spice mortar, 34 Skillets, 1 Plow mold, 33 Cast boxes, 50 barrels flour, 3 pair dog irons.
One other version of the Mississippi trip came from the “Annual Report Of The American Historical Association For The Year 1945 Volume III”.
Early in June, 1786, two American flatboats and one pirogue in charge of Thomas Ormis arrived at Natchez.
(While he is referred to as Ormis in Spanish documents his name appears as Amis in American documents.)
The cargoes belonged to Ormis and Joseph Calvert, and Intendant Navarro promptly ordered them confiscated. Carlos Grand-Pre, then commandant at Natchez, retained the barrels of flour for use of the Natchez garrison and sent the remaining goods to New Orleans where they were sold at auction on August 3, 1786.
Apparently Ormis escaped arrest (Not true. Amis was arrested and held for about a month) and returned to the American settlements where he denounced the Spaniards for their harsh measures.
The seizure of American property soon brought repercussions in the western United States. George Rogers Clark, (of Lewis and Clark fame) commanding a Kentucky expedition against the Indians of the Wabash, confiscated the goods of three traders from Spanish Louisiana who were at Vincennes without passports.
They informed the Spaniards that if Americans could not trade down the river, the Spaniards could not trade up it.
This incident prompted James Madison to say that “Amis was the forerunner of Jefferson and Jackson,” for after this time, could anyone disagree the Mississippi should be controlled by America?
Wendy Jacobs is directly descended from Capt. Thomas Amis. She and her husband Jake own the Capt. Thomas Amis Historic Site near Rogersville.