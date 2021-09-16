For the fifth time since 2012 Mount Carmel Elementary has been named a “Reward School” according to a Tennessee Department of Education announcement earlier this week.
State testing scored for the 2020-21 school year won’t be released until Sept. 18.
As of press time the reason MCES earned this distinction wasn’t known, but it was likely in one of two categories: for excellent academic achievement scores; or for excellent academic growth.
Mount Carmel principal Amy Glass said the school’s success can be attributed to a lot of work on the part of a lot of people.
“I feel our success from last year lies a lot in our relationships with our families and everyone’s ability to be flexible and innovative during a very unique time,” Glass said. “Mount Carmel has been a reward school five times since 2012, and I feel our long term success can be attributed to our committed teachers and the way they work together as a team to plan across the grade-levels and dig into the data throughout the year to adjust instruction as needed. Mount Carmel is known for family involvement and the commitment of the community to ensure our students succeed.”
Glass added, “Our school was determined our students received quality instruction regardless of the circumstances surrounding the pandemic and our parents truly become a team with us last year. We could not have achieved this goal without the support of all stakeholders.”
Glass said she plans to have a celebration in the near future and will update the community and students when they have finalized the plans.
There were 188 Reward Schools statewide. Across the Region Sullivan County had one, Bristol had three, Kingsport had two, Washington County had one, and Johnson City had five.
Hawkins County also had three school that were listed in the “Targeted Support and Improvement Exit” category including Church Hill Intermediate, Hawkins Elementary and Rogersville Middle.
The Targeted Support and Improvement classification occurs when schools fall in the bottom 5 percent for their weighted overall accountability score for any given student demographic subgroup, or any given racial or ethnic group.
Director of School Matt Hixson said there’s not much he could say until the test scores are released Sept. 18, except to congratulate Mount Carmel Elementary on its success.
“Overall, we see positives across the County,” Hixson said. “We still have work to do. I am extremely proud of all schools. MCES did an amazing job and the staff there deserve this award status.”