Area churches will offer an evening in the Rogersville City Park with some of the best known contemporary Christian artists in the nation, Sunday night Sept 20 at 6:30pm.
NewSong, a group of five that have been around for awhile with a long history of best hits along with Colton Dixon will perform. The great news to the community is, there is free admission. Organizers stated that a “Love Offering” to be taken for the artists during the course of the night.
The event is being billed as a youth concert, but NewSong goes back some 20 years and appeals to several generations of adults as well. Organizers say, bring your lawn chair that night and come for a great time. Local churches are sponsoring the concert and Dylan Novak, Youth Director for Henard’s Chapel Baptist Church, made the connection to get artists here.
Local pastors are joining together to promote revival in our county and region. This concert is just the first of many upcoming events these pastors are planning.
While COVID-19 might have kept congregations from meeting, local pastors have been praying and sharing with each other what they feel are the greatest obstacles hindering a move of God in the Rogersville community. They have identified many barriers that separate churches.
Many outsiders believe race is the biggest obstacle, but inside the church world, pastors realize the style of music, the style of preaching, the view of end times, the version of the Bible used and the way people are baptized all have created division among churches in the past.
Many local pastors are ready to lay aside those differences agreeing that a divided church doesn’t reach anyone during a time when our nation is in crisis. People are searching for something real.
As our local pastors join arm in arm doing events that bring hope to this world searching for answers, Pastor Jason Ward says, “we believe we can offer a hope through Jesus Christ that will withstand all the storms life can throw at us,.”
Novak said, “the park will open at 5:30pm the night of September 20 where every church is invited, but “youth groups” are especially welcome to come join. Just bring a chair or blanket but come to enjoy a night of worship with us.”
There are many opportunities for groups to volunteer that night as well as a need for the many cost associated with bringing in a nationally recognized group to perform. If you would like more information on how you or your church can be a part of this event please contact John Butler 912.381.0909. Public donations are needed and can be made to The Rogersville Area Church Council, PO Box 207 Rogersville or brought by The Shepherd’s Center.