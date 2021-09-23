Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker has been named one of 11 recipients this year of the Tennessee First Development District’s Susan F. Reid Valued Partner Award.
Each year, the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) honors individuals who have championed a project or program that has impacted their community or the region with the Susan F. Reid Valued Partner Award.
Named for the former executive director of the FTDD, the award symbolizes Susan Reid’s commitment to not only the District’s work, but the important role that local partnerships strengthen and grow the region.
The FTDD stated that Barker’s award was in recognition of the longstanding, and exceeding productive relationship that exists between Barker and the staff of the FTDD.
The FTDD further stated, for well over 15 years, Barker has exemplified the decisive, inclusive, and forward-thinking leadership required to complete transformational projects in the Town of Rogersville and to the benefit of all of Hawkins County.
These include working in partnership with her and other stakeholders on a major renovation of the Hale Springs Inn, the downtown sidewalk renovation project, a downtown façade grant project that renovated four properties, a historic preservation grant for the roof replacement on St. Mark’s Church and the Powell Law Office.
As Executive Director of the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, Barker has a passion for downtown, Rogersville, and Hawkins County and works hard to improve each, the FTDD stated.