The Hawkins County Commission approved a resolution in June to take a portion of Gov. Bill Lee’s promised one-time COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG) to extend public water access to residents with contaminated wells near the Carters Valley landfill.
However, there has since been much controversy among commissioners surrounding this resolution, the way in which it was passed, and whether or not this project is the best use of the governor’s grant.
Several commissioners are now working to rescind this resolution, but those commissioners who sponsored the resolution from the beginning are still adamant that it stay in place.
The topic is expected to be a major talking point at Monday’s upcoming commission meeting, and the commission will vote on whether to use a portion of the governor’s grant to fund the Carter’s Valley water project or not.
Background on the Carter’s Valley water project
Scott Rutledge, a resident of the nearby Amis Chapel Road who owns a farm on Gravely Valley, has been working on the project for over 20 years along with District 3 Commissioner Danny Alvis and several other community leaders.
All three District Three commissioners: Alvis, Charles Thacker and Charles Housewright, sponsored the June resolution to use a portion of the governor’s grant to fund this project.
Though the First Utility District provides water to homes on Carters Valley Road, and Rogersville’s Water Department does the same for homes on Stanley Valley, there are several small, connecting roads, including Gravely Valley and Cobb Roads, Tipton Lane and Mt. Zion Road, where residents are left to use wells or springs as their source of water.
Many of these wells and springs are producing water that is unclean.
Rutledge, Alvis and others have applied for several grants to potentially fund the public water extension in this area, but most of these grants were denied because the small number of people who live in the affected area did not fit the population requirements for the grants.
The Governor’s grant will provide $1,176,000 to Hawkins County, and the aforementioned June resolution would take $500,000 of that money to complete a portion of phase one of the Carters Valley water project.
The entire first phase will cost an estimated $800,000 and will bring water to Gravely Valley and Cobb Roads. The entire project will cost an estimated $2.3 million.
Rutledge told the Review that the First Utility District, who will be installing the public water, has offered $200,000 towards the project. A local business in the area has also offered $125,000. Combined with the $500,000 from the Governor’s Grant, these donations will cover the first phase and leave a bit extra, which Rutledge noted might be needed if there is rock on the properties that makes it more difficult to dig.
As far as securing the money for the second phase, Rutledge said, “We’d have to go back to the grant situation, and hopefully this line would end up close enough to Mount Zion Road to make it feasible to move forward with that road. Ken Rea (of FTDD) tells me that once you get a project started, it’s a lot easier to continue on with the project until it’s complete.”
He added, “[This resolution] was good enough to get 17 commissioners to vote ‘yes,’ (in June) but now they’re trying to take the money back.”
“Opening up a huge opportunity for people to not be treated equally”
“Am I opposed to people having clean water—of course not,” said Commissioner John Metz, who has been the leading opposition to using a portion of the Governor’s grant to fund this project. “But, I completely disagree with the way it is being handled. Especially because, if this same instance occurs in another district, are they going to be treated the same?”
In fact, he brought up an instance in 2008 when a very similar issue arose.
“In 2008 a Hepatitis A outbreak in a Mooresburg community resulted in over 1,500 people being vaccinated,” Metz said. “That outbreak started from a contaminated water source due to a faulty septic system. The contamination argument for the properties surrounding the landfill is also for faulty septic systems. These people didn’t get any support from the county at all.”
Metz also told the Review that other grant funding should be used towards this project, while the Governor’s Grant is used for one of the many public safety projects that would benefit every citizen, as the Carters Valley water project only affects around 40 households.
“The Governor’s Local Support Grant is intended to positively impact Hawkins County residents as a whole, not a select group of property owners,” Metz noted in an ad run within the Review. “Limiting access to clean water to select property owners is discriminatory.”
He went on to add, “This is opening up a huge opportunity for people to not be treated equally.”
Metz also told the Review that Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has population requirements for grants in place for a reason.
“TDEC establishes a minimum number of houses per mile of water line to justify grant funds for a water line extension,” he said. “There is a valid reason. It is not feasible to provide water to a small population unless the ‘system’ is willing to spread the cost of service among the entire customer base of that utility district.”
He also noted that “TDEC estimates that 24% of Hawkins Countians do not have access to a public, potable water source.”
“Hawkins County government is not in the utility business,” Metz said within his ad. “A private entity (First Utility District) that provides a good or service for a select group and also receives compensation from said group should not be funded by taxpayer funds, unless the private entity provides the same good or service to ALL citizens of Hawkins County.”
Metz has also placed several ads within the Review covering details of his position. Links to those will also be found within the online version of this article.
“Limiting access to clean water to select property owners is discriminatory”
“If the taxpayers of Hawkins County are going to participate in the utility business then we, as a county, are going to have to make tough decisions for who does and does not receive assistance,” Metz said. “There will always be a limited amount of funds available to serve unlimited needs.”
For example, Metz suggested that the same $500,000 could possibly fund the following three projects: placing AED’s inside emergency vehicles, purchasing a new ambulance and giving a one-time COVID-19 relief bonus to county first-responders.
At this point, commissioner Glenda Davis has already agreed to sponsor a resolution to rescind the above resolution and re-appropriate the funds.
Davis’ resolution calls for the entire grant ($1,176,000) to be budgeted for the aforementioned projects. These include: purchasing an ambulance that would be leased to HCEMS for $1 per year, installing an AED (automated external defibrillator) in every county-owned vehicle, including those of first responders and law enforcement; provide a one-time only $1,000 hazardous pay bonus to full-time county employees; and a one-time only $500 hazardous pay bonus to part-time county employees.
In response to Rutledge’s statement that it is inhumane to do nothing when people have unclean drinking water, Metz said, “It could also be considered inhumane to have zero ambulances available within the county at numerous times per month. There’s a huge number of examples of something that may be deemed ‘inhumane’ that is going on every day. Our job as commissioners is supposed to be to address items that positively impact the entire county.”
Bacteria, inorganic metals and radon found in the water
Back in October of 2019, the Review spoke with Ken Rea, who is FTDD Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development, who told the Review that the FTDD tested the wells in the area and found bacteria.
“We had to randomly pick 10 houses, and a representative of First Utility District went to those houses and took a sample from the spicket,” he said. “We tested both wells and springs, and 9 of the 10 that we tested were positive for bacteria.”
As unfortunate as it may be, Rea explained, in his experience, it is not uncommon for a well in East Tennessee to test positive for bacteria.
“Of the homes that we test in this area, probably 65 to 70 percent test positive for bacteria,” Rea said. “It’s not a good situation, but, on the flip side, it’s not an uncommon situation. If you’re healthy, it’s probably not an issue. But, if you’re sick, compromised in some way, really young, or really old, that’s probably not what you want to be doing.”
He also told the Review that the nearby Carters Valley Landfill is not to blame for the contaminants found in the water.
“We talked to TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation), and they have monitoring wells all around that landfill,” Rea said. “That landfill has been around 20 to 30 years, and they’ve not had anything showing recently in their test wells.”
However, the Tennessee Department of Health tested wells and springs on Gravely Valley and Cobb Roads in December of 2019. Rutledge told the Review that TDH received a grant to complete this testing, at no cost to Hawkins County.
In the summary letter that TDH released after the samples had been tested, Environmental Health Specialist Judy Manners noted that, “twenty samples (80%) were positive for bacteria in the coliform group, six of these were also positive for E. coli. Five had total coliform concentrations of greater than 2,420, which is higher than our instrumentation can measure.”
Manners went on to add that, “the water systems testing negative were from homes using a water filtration device.”
“Residents consuming non-treated water in the area are at risk of exposure to waterborne bacteria, viruses and parasites from fecal matter in their drinking water,” Manners added. “Infection with these pathogens can cause severe disease, especially in young children, older people and those who have weakened immune systems.”
She went on to add that “concerning” levels of radon, aluminum, boron, copper and lead were also found in the tested water.
A link to Manners’ entire summary letter can be found in the online version of this article.
Rutledge also told the Review that TDH is planning to test the other roads involved in the project within the next few weeks.
“It’s destroying my heart”
“I don’t care if it’s one person in the county or 500,” Rutledge said in response to Metz’s ad within the Review. “Doing a little something for the whole county but forgetting the health of these people (in Carters Valley) breaks my heart.”
In response to Metz concern that other Hawkins Countians might not receive the same level of funding in a similar situation, Rutledge said, “How I live my life is that I deal with one problem at a time. I try to be prepared for any kind of disaster, but you do what you can with what you what you’ve got.”
“I doubt that there are very many people in the county who have been told not to bathe in their water,” Rutledge added. “These people are in dire need of water, and I don’t know what else to do. This is killing me. It is destroying my heart that we have a commissioner who doesn’t care if these people live like they’re in a third world country. That’s wrong, and it’s ridiculous that I have to be lying awake at night over these people.”
Alvis also told the Review, “If Metz thinks that it is setting a new precedent, I will be there every time to help those people. We have one shot do to this project.”
Rutledge also told the Review that he and others have applied for two grants to fund this project, to no avail. He also has written letters to two different state governors asking for funding and has not received it.
“For the last 15 years, I have been intentionally struggling to get grant money, and it’s not there,” he said. “We have the opportunity to get the money this way—and it is totally legal as far as the governor’s regulations go,” he said. “We got approved for it, now, we’re still fighting. Taking this money back is assuring these people that it will be indefinite before they get clean water.’”
Both Rutledge and Alvis also told the Review that they have received phone calls from county employees saying that they were willing to give up their potential COVID-19 bonus if it meant funding the water project.
He went on to add, “There’s still $680,000 remaining. That fact isn’t mentioned in anything he (Metz) put out (his ads in the Review). I’ll be the first to admit that we need ambulances, and we need defibrillators, but he’s not telling you that there is other money out there that could be used for this.”
He also told the Review that several people in the affected area already are suffering from cancer.
When asked if their illness had been directly linked to water contaminants, he said, “no, but nobody knew two or three years ago that radon could be in that water.”
“Commission didn’t have opportunity to fully vet situation”
“There was just not enough information provided at that (June Commission) meeting,” Metz told the Review. “If you look back at the resolution, there were three commissioners’ names listed (as sponsors). That in itself is highly unusual. How can a resolution go into the clerk’s office with three names on it, when no other commissioner that I’m aware even knew this was being put in? The commission didn’t have an opportunity to fully vet the situation.”
Within Metz’s ad in the Review, he added, “It’s concerning that fellow commissioners were excluded from the purpose and intent of the resolution. This practice of submitting resolutions without proper vetting through a workshop, committee, or other means of full disclosure to the county commission presents a danger to the democratic process for which we took an oath.”
In response to Metz’s ad, Alvis told the Review that he, another commissioner and several concerned citizens from the Carters and Stanley Valley areas met at the Stanley Valley Community Center to discuss the water project, which has been in the works for nearly 20 years.
“We, along with several constituents, Scott (Rutledge) and another commissioner, discussed this at the Stanley Valley Community Center,” he said. “It wasn’t like there were three commissioners there and only the three of us. I don’t feel like we violated anything. John (Metz) also invited me to his ‘Skybox’ down at UT seven or eight years ago. I said, ‘John, I appreciate your offer, but I will pass.’ I know another commissioner he invited who did not go either. If he wants to play the games that we’ve done something wrong, I’ll stand by what I said—we did nothing wrong.”
He went on to tell the Review that Metz has also invited other commissioners to his home, potentially to discuss business that should only be discussed in a public meeting.
In response, Metz told the Review, “That is inaccurate. Danny (Alvis)’s niece is my sister in law. Danny and I go back many years. I consider Danny a good friend, and my family, which includes his niece, goes up there (to UT). I felt it only appropriate that I invite him. I very well could have invited someone to my house—I invite people to my house all the time. I have a 15 and 16-year-old child. Me inviting someone to my house to discuss a specific issue, I don’t recall ever doing that. I even invite people to my home to watch the Fourth of July parade, since I live right on Main Street. I’m also related to a large portion of the population in Hawkins County. I’m not even going to play that game. If I was even contemplating some type of impropriety, why would I have spent money to put this issue in the Review (in the form of ads) to try and get it out in the public?”