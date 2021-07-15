Artist Donna L. Goins has been chosen as July’s Artist of the Month at Rogersville’s Local Artists Gallery.
Goins, whose maiden name is Donna Weant, has been involved with the Local Artists Gallery for a little over two years, but she has been an artist her whole life.
“I excelled in art in high school and then attended Berea College in Berea, KY for a year and also studied at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH where I was born,” she said. “I have been married twice and in my earlier career I painted under the name ‘dlweant.’ Currently I paint under Donna L. Goins.”
She has been painting for around 35 years now.
“Recently I have been able to devote a lot of time to my craft of oil painting,” she said. “Acrylic seems to be the thing now, but I love the richness and patience involved in oil painting, as you have to think about it for a minute.”
Donna and husband Larry moved to the area around four and a half years ago. They currently reside in Greeneville and spent the previous 11 years in Pensacola, Fla.
“We enjoyed the beach, but really feel more at home in the mountains,” she said. “We love the people and the mountains. My husband’s family is originally from this area and mine from Kentucky so we really feel at home now. My husband enjoys genealogy and researching our families, he currently volunteers at The Hawkins County Archives and works there every Wednesday and any other time needed. We both love to spend time supporting The Local Artists Gallery and events with them. I have another job in retail so I don’t get to dedicate as much time to painting as I would like, but I do paint daily. My favorite subjects come from nature, if a photograph or scene strikes me, I paint it. I prefer my own photos but work from a variety of references.”
The pair have four sons, one daughter, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter who just turned two years old.
“We are proud of all of them and several have creative talents,” she said.
Join Goins at The Local Artists Gallery on 124 E. Main St. Rogersville on Monday, July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and help her celebrate and meet some of your local artists from the area.